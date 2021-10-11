Jennifer Lopez is pretty good at it too





Last week we noticed that Ben affleck is really good at what he does. He’s good right down to the job description’s promotional bullets. It was a huge discovery that deeply rocked the institution of fame. So we would be remiss if we didn’t say that his girlfriend, nine times Grammy Red Carpet Winner Jennifer Lopez, is too really good at it. In addition, in addition! Read all about it! Lopez attended the New York premiere of The last duel, a movie starring Affleck and his Boston buddy Matt damon as good as Jodie comer and Adam Pilot. It doesn’t need a ton of extra promotion per se. The star block in the lead roles is a huge draw, as is the fact that this is the first movie Affleck and Damon have written together since. Goodwill hunting (alongside an inimitable screenwriter and director Nicole holofcener). See Affleck with bleached blonde hair! See Damon with a mule! It’s all deadly. And yet, Lopez was there to do his part. In a post on Instagram, she uploaded two photos. The premiere is of herself looking amazing from behind wearing Herv Leger, and in the background is the promotional backdrop for the film with the title and images included. The other is that she watches with support as Affleck answer a few questions, and that includes the promotional backdrop for the film as well. She supports the man and the film! A total pro. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside Anthony Bourdain’s relationship

