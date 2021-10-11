Former MasterChef Candidate Book Removed Amid Plagiarism Charges | Food and drink books

A cookbook by former MasterChef candidate and restaurant owner Elizabeth Haigh has been quietly taken from circulation by its publisher after Haigh was accused of copying recipes by another author.

Haighs Makan, a collection of Singaporean recipes, was published by Bloomsbury in May, bringing together recipes passed down through many generations of his family, according to the publisher. But after Sharon Wee, who published Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen: Singapore Recipes from My Mother in 2012, said Haighs’ title had copied or paraphrased some of its content, it was quietly taken off sale.

Sharon Wee. Photograph: provided by Sharon Wee

Pee said in a press release that she wrote her book, a mixture of cookbook and memory, in loving memory of my mother, recreating personalized recipes and researching her heritage. I thank her and her peers for their anecdotes, recipes and culinary tips. It was their story, she said. So I was distressed to discover that some recipes and other content in my book had been copied or paraphrased without my consent in Makan by Elizabeth Haigh, and I immediately brought this matter to the attention of the book publisher, Bloomsbury Absolute. I am grateful that Bloomsbury responded to my concerns by removing Makan from circulation.

Haigh, who owns a restaurant, Mei Mei, in Borough Market, London, and entered the BBC MasterChef competition in 2011, writes in Makan: I have taken on many challenges along the way. It started with my need to translate hard-to-read handwritten notes or convert measures, and then I learned the different sheet (herbs) or Spice up (spice pastes). Technique aside, the ingredients were hard to come by, but luckily I was only a bus ride from Chinatown in central London.

Nine years earlier, Wee wrote: He faced his many challenges along the way. It all started by converting his handwritten recipe measurements from katis and tahils (ancient Chinese measures) and learn the different sheet (or herbs) and Spice up (spice pastes). Recipe testing in New York could be difficult. Buying the ingredients for our cooking often involved a hike to Chinatown on the subway with a large shopping cart.

Haigh, who was born in Singapore and whose mother is Singaporean, writes: Traditionally, Aunts Nonya appealed to all of their senses when cooking. It was really important to assess the smell and color of the sauce; feel the heat of the charcoal or the heat of the wok; listen to the sizzle of the Spice up, and best of all, constantly tasting. Aunts cooked by estimate or an estimate.

Wee writes: Traditionally, the Nonya used all their senses when cooking, it was important to assess the color of the sauce, to smell the aroma of the spices, to feel the warmth of the heat of the charcoal, to listen to the rhythm of the pounding and above all, taste the final product once the cooking is finished. Thus, the recipes passed down from generation to generation were inaccurate. The cooking was by guess or what the Nonya called agak-agak.

Observers have also noted similarities between certain recipes. Ginger is believed to have healing properties blow the wind (to drive toxic gases and moisture away from you to relieve aches and pains). This is why postnatal mothers were given a lot of ginger to fight against the wind, writes Haigh. Wee had previously written: It is believed that ginger blow the wind (beat toxic gases and moisture out of you to relieve aches and pains). Therefore, postnatal mothers were given a lot of ginger to combat the wind.

Food bookstores around the world have criticized Haigh: in New Zealand, Cook the Books wrote on Facebook: Passing off someone else’s recipes as your own is one thing. Appropriating their personal memory is unforgivable. Now Serving LA said he was stunned and disheartened to find that Haigh was using essentials from Wees’ book. Of course, the recipes cannot be copyrighted, but Haigh didn’t stop at the 15 or more recipes that were taken from Wees’ original text, but also plagiarized personal memories and notes. of Wees’ head, sometimes verbatim, the shop wrote on Instagram.

The new editions of Makan were no longer available in online bookstores on Monday and the title was removed from the Bloomsburys website. The publisher said in a statement: This title has been withdrawn due to rights concerns and would not comment.