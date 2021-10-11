

By now you’ve probably heard.

He’s weird now.

Yes: Superman, Champion of the Underdog, Man of Steel, Man of Tomorrow, Last Son of Krypton, Great Blue Scout, Mr. Not-A-Bird-Nor-A-Plane himself.

Queer. Suddenly.

And at 83, nothing less! Bless his heart.

But that is not what is happening here. Since the comics are comics, the truth is much more granular.

We’re not talking about the classic, original Clark Kent / Kal-El Superman recipe that has been around since the June 1938 issue of Action comics # 1 first hit the stands. It’s not the Superman who infiltrated the global zeitgeist to be part of our collective consciousness via the comics, series, radio, television, movies, toys, roller coasters and sheets that I received for Christmas 1979.

No, it’s his son, Jonathan Kent. Whose precise backstory in the comics has been so mercilessly pummeled by a series of reboots, returns, space missions, time travel, and rapid aging that it makes it so incomprehensible it even sends the diehard like me rushing to the closest wiki.

He should come out as bisexual in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El # 5, written by Tom Taylor with art by John Timms, to be released on November 9th. Jonathan and his male friend Jay, featured earlier in the series, will share a kiss.

Here’s what you need to know.

It’s still Clark and Lois, not Clark and Louis

In the current DC Comics continuity, Clark Kent married Lois Lane. They had a son, named Clark’s father, Jonathan. A lot has happened to the super-tyke, including, but not limited to, the kind of rapid aging and practical narrative that many sitcom moppets go through, and now he’s 17 with all of his father’s powers. (There has been talk in the comics that the combination of Kryptonian and human DNA could somehow make it even Following mighty than Superman, which doesn’t make a lot of sense at first glance, but then, if a superhero can defy the law of gravity, how about the laws of Gregor Mendel?)

And while Jon Kent is the son of OG Superman, and went through the name-of-cape Superboy until now, in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El, he assumes the role of Superman, while his father leaves for deep space for an indefinite period.







(Not for nothing, but it should be noted that Taylor and Timms have a good thread, in Superman: Son of Kal-El. In just a handful of issues, they delineated Jon Kent’s state of mind and personality more clearly than anyone has been able to before. Basically: He’s a kid who spent his life in his father’s formidable shadow, a state of being that worsened when Superman recently revealed his identity as Clark Kent to the world. This leaves Jon looking not only for a secret identity, but also to try to find a personal one: he is well-meaning but restless, and he gets angry with his father’s tendency to simply put out fires in the dark. literally and figuratively, instead of flexing its formidable powers to tackle the systemic problems that caused them.)

Wait. It sounds familiar …

It should. We have been here before, just recently. Just two months ago, in fact, DC Comics announced that the character of Tim Drake, one of the many Robins who spent time in the field to serve as Batman’s “red-breasted intern chef” , would have a boyfriend. It made the news, as it should: Robin, unlike many other queer superhero characters owned by DC and Marvel, is a household name. (Sorry, Coagula. It’s the truth.)

Yes, it is real. Renowned superheroes are officially queer. Names that even your most hesitant and disconnected great-uncle would recognize: Robin, the wonderful boy! Superman, the original superhero! The first and the best!

But when you step back, the clever strategy DC Comics employs here becomes sharper. They don’t have their main characters, after all no, those Heavily licensed intellectual property nuggets resist meaningful change because they have to, especially if they are to continue to pay dividends, including being imprinted on children’s sheets.

Instead, the publisher introduces much-needed and long-awaited advancements on the edges of a sympathetic villain here is a support character the. They reintroduce background characters who haven’t appeared in any comics for decades, and slap them with a same-sex partner.

Finally, they start to take a few prominent characters out of the closet, but are always careful to never send them without first attaching a very important asterisk, as a bulwark against any reaction from homophobic readers (and / or shareholders):

Robin is weird! *

*Not the original Robin, or the Robin who is currently Batman’s sidekick, but the Tim Drake Robin, the third character to assume the title.

Superman’s queer! *

* Not the Clark Kent Superman, but his recently introduced son.

It’s kind of a relief valve, that asterisk. That means they can say the thing (“Superman is coming out!”) That will definitely catch the eye in the form of this very article, actually, but they can still take the pressure off by squeezing that valve, and pointing. towards those very important asterisks.

Thank you for being a trend

In July 2016, the DC Comics character Aqualad revealed he had a boyfriend. It didn’t make waves (heh) back then, because I mean … it was Aqualad.

And even this the news came with its own asterisk: it wasn’t the original Aqualad introduced in 1960, but another character, Jackson Hyde, who had assumed the title in 2010.

So if you keep the score at home, these are Batman, Superman, and Aquaman, three major DC actors who have recently had very close, if not intimate, gay contacts introduced into their stories.

Progress is being made here, it’s just a much smaller, more gradual kind of progress than the DC Comics press releases suggest, and much of the coverage that follows.

It’s not just a phase

In terms of representation, of course, that’s a good thing without mixing.MT. As the world depicted on the comics page begins to look more like the outside world, as more members of the diverse comic book readership have the opportunity to see a version of themselves on this page. , the inevitable result is more and better, stories. Richer and deeper stories, featuring more voices, perspectives, experiences and cultural landmarks.

(Plus, the math works. Given the hundreds of superhero characters owned by DC and Marvel, the fact that a handful of the bigger ones could be weird only makes an inevitable demographic sense. And when you consider that superheroes belong to a subset of humanity that wears skin-tight outfits that show off their hyper-developed musculature and make their stomachs look like embossed maps of the Black Hills of South Dakota yeah, it scans.)

This is progress, and it follows precisely the same arc that the portrayal of any marginalized community of women, people of color, gays, people with disabilities has historically followed, in popular media.

Phase one: we are the bad guys; we threaten the status quo, and the hero’s job (straight, white, cis, male) is to punish us and keep the way things are. We only exist to drive the hero story.

Phase two: we are the victims; we are weak and vulnerable, and it is the hero’s job to punish those who hurt us. We exist to establish the hero’s selflessness and nobility, but we’re still part of his story.

Phase Three: We are the sidekicks, the sassy friend, the winger. We exist to complete the hero’s story, to offer support and encouragement. But that’s still his story.

The goal, of course, is to reach phase four: we finally become the heroes of our own stories.

We’re getting there, slowly. And while these recent comic book developments may seem to fit perfectly into Phase Four, it’s not yet time to rest on the laurels.

Who’s next?

The obvious question, then: Which major DC hero will be the next to have a queer-derived version of themselves?

If the question is obvious, the answer is even more obvious: Wonder Woman. Listen to me carefully.

Wonder Woman, let’s remember, hails from an island of women who have been hanging out together for thousands of years, with nothing to look at other than each other. And as she herself summed up so often, in her favorite catchphrase for comics:

“Sappho who suffers!”

Yes, Diana is next. It’s inevitable. The writing is on the ballot box.

But in a broader sense, “who’s next” is not the most pressing question we face.

No, the real The question to be answered is this: Where are these versions of Superman, Robin and Aqualad going to get a timeshare next summer on Fire Island or P-Town?