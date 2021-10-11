Paul McCartney accuses John Lennon of breaking up the Beatles





LONDON, Oct. 11 (Reuters) – Paul McCartney said he wanted to continue playing with The Beatles when the band split in 1970 and John Lennon was the instigator of the split. Speculation about the causes of the disappearance of the world’s most famous pop group ranges from artistic and legal disputes to Lennon’s marriage to artist Yoko Ono. In an upcoming episode of “This Cultural Life” on BBC Radio 4, McCartney, 79, talks about what he called the most difficult time of his life. “I was not the cause of the split. He was our Johnny,” he said. “It was my band, it was my job, it was my life, so I wanted to keep it going.” When the singer-songwriter was asked about his decision to go it alone, McCartney told the interviewer to “stop there” before giving his explanation of what happened. British musician Paul McCartney performs during the “One on One” tour concert in Porto Alegre, Brazil on October 13, 2017. REUTERS / Diego Vara “Oh no, no, no, John walked into a room one day and said I was leaving the Beatles,” McCartney said. “And he said, ‘It’s pretty exciting, it’s kind of like a divorce.’ And then we were left to pick up the pieces.” McCartney said the group would have continued if Lennon had not moved away. “I thought we were doing some really good things – Abbey Road, Let It Be, not bad,” he said. McCartney claims that after Lennon announced he wanted to leave, the remaining band members were advised by their new manager, Allen Klein, to keep their impending disbandment a secret while he worked out a few details. “So for a few months we had to pretend,” McCartney said. “It was weird because we all knew it was the end of the Beatles but we couldn’t just walk away.” McCartney’s full interview with the BBC will air on October 23. Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Ed Osmond Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/paul-mccartney-blames-john-lennon-breakup-beatles-2021-10-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos