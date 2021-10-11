Netflix employee who criticized Dave Chapelle is among 3 suspended





Netflix recently suspended three employees, including a transgender employee who posted a Twitter thread last week criticizing a new Dave Chappelle stand-up special on the streaming service as transphobic. Employees were suspended after attending a virtual business meeting between senior executives of the company to which they were not invited, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday, speaking under the guise of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter. Netflix said in a statement that transgender employee Terra Field had not been suspended due to tweets criticizing Mr. Chappelles’ show. It is absolutely wrong to say that we have suspended employees for tweeting about this show, a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. Our employees are encouraged not to openly agree, and we support their right to do so. Mr. Chappelles’ comedy special, The Closer, debuted on Netflix on Tuesday and was quickly criticized by several organizations, including GLAAD, for making fun of trans people. Jaclyn Moore, executive producer of Netflix series Dear White People, said last week that she won’t be working with Netflix as long as they continue to stream and enjoy clearly and dangerously transphobic content.

Ms Field, who is a software engineer at Netflix, tweeted last week that the special attacks the trans community and the very validity of transness. On Monday, after news of his suspension was made public following a report from The edge, she tweeted: I just want to say I appreciate everyone’s support. You are all the best, especially when the going is tough. As the review of the Mr. Chappelles special began last week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent a note to employees defending the comedian. Several of you have also asked where the hate line is drawn, Mr Sarandos wrote in the note. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hatred or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. I do recognize, however, that it’s hard to distinguish between commentary and prejudice, especially with the stand-up comedy that exists to push the boundaries. Some people find the art of stand-up petty, but our members appreciate it and it’s an important part of our content offering. Mr Sarandos also cited Netflix’s long-standing deal with Mr Chappelle and said the 2019 comedians special, Sticks & Stones, was also controversial and was our most watched, stickiest and most popular stand-up special. most awarded to date.

In 2019, Netflix came under fire when it blocked an episode of Hasan Minhaj’s topical show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj in Saudi Arabia after the kingdom’s government asked him to do so. In the episode, Mr. Minaj criticized the Saudi government and questioned Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Weren’t in the news business, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said in 2019, explaining the decision. Were not trying to bring the truth to power. Trying to entertain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/11/business/dave-chappelle-netflix-transgender-criticism.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos