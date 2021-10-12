Yardley Deodorant Redefines Freshness with Floral Touch from Bollywood Actor Kriti Sanon





Yardley hired Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as his brand ambassador for his new campaign conceptualized by Contract Advertising, member of the Wunderman Thompson group and member of the WPP network. Presenting in the television commercial (TVC) about the concept of nature as freshness, Kriti is seen as a confident and independent young woman, who is about to take on the world. TVC was launched on several channels in all regions, including digital. An extensive print campaign was planned along with a strong presence on general commerce, modern commerce and e-commerce sites, generating 360 degree visibility for the new campaign. Yardley, with 250 years of heritage in fine fragrances, has continually evolved to stay true and relevant through generations. He believes in inspiring women to show their true potential and achieve the best version of themselves. Recognized today as a confident young star, Kriti Sanon is a woman with a powerful voice who strives to make a difference. Speaking about her association with the brand, Kriti Sanon says: Nature has its own way of illuminating you. Imagine if this feeling persists all day! This is how calming and refreshing Yardley is. I am really excited to dive into the floral world of Yardley London. Manish Vyas, CEO of Yardley India, reveals the strategic approach behind this new campaign: the brand is proud to use the best natural ingredients and exotic flowers from the gardens of England in its portfolio. With that in mind, we designed the campaign with nature in mind as freshness, highlighting what goes into Yardley scents that makes them distinct and desirable. As part of the relaunch, Yardley deodorants are now 90% naturally sourced and we are introducing two new fusion variations Scottish Meadows and Spring Blossom. To bring this campaign to life, we’ve teamed up with Kriti Sanon, who embodies authenticity and is a true inspiration to women today. Ayan Chakraborty, Managing Director, Contract Mumbai, shares the inspiration behind the ad: There is something magical about fresh flowers and how they smell. They have a transformative effect on mood and confidence. This is what we played in the story since Yardley deodorants have a natural floral scent that makes you feel fresh and confident. Rahul Ghosh, Executive Creative Director of Contract Mumbai, explains the approach and creative thinking behind the advertisement: “Yardley is a legacy brand and its heritage is fragrance and flowers, and Yardley’s positioning in India is to create moments. step up for her story beautifully brings together how Yardley’s scent transforms and creates the world of flowers and creates a moment of acceleration for our protagonist. The new and improved Yardley deodorants will be available at nearest stores and e-commerce platforms for Rs. 209 for 150ml.

Agency



CEO: Raji ramaswamy

TUBE: Rohit Srivastava

CCO: Sagar mahabaleshwarkar

Executive Vice President and General Manager, Bombay: Ayan Chakraborty

ECD & SVP, Mumbai: Rahul gosh

Vice-President, Planning: Monami Karmakar

Senior Creative Director: Sagar chabria

Senior Vice President, Account Management: Sabine Singh

Account director : Sharanmoyee Sen.

Main account manager: Daxsh kaicker



