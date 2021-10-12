Check out the list of the highest paid male celebrities in Bollywood





Bollywood is a glamorous realm where anything is possible. Thanks to the Bollywood actors who go to great lengths to make the role lively and engaging.

A specific character in a movie can catapult a person into stardom overnight. A single flop movie, on the other hand, can have a severe impact on their careers. There is no single criterion that determines whether or not a person is a celebrity. It is assessed based on several factors, including the actor’s commercial success.

With their growing notoriety, celebrities are solicited by brands that offer them substantial sums to be the face of their product. Have you ever wondered how much these celebrities get paid for the movies, commercials, and reality shows they host? Well, we have compiled a list of the highest paid Bollywood actors.

Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar, often known as Khiladi Kumar in Bollywood, is the highest paid actor in the Hindi film industry. The actor has appeared in 113 films, including Hindi and regional productions. There were 52 that were commercially successful. In 2013, Akshay Kumar became the first Bollywood actor to have a lifetime net household collection of over Rs. 20 billion, and in 2016 he became the first Bollywood actor to have a lifetime net domestic collection of over Rs. 20 billion. of Rs. 30 billion. Kumar is the only Bollywood actor to feature in the recently announced ‘Highest Paid Actors of 2020’ list.

Price per film: Rs 54 crore per film

Price per brand endorsement: Rs 2-3 crore per day

Shah Rukh Khan:

The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, is next on our list of the highest paid Bollywood actors. The Bollywood Badshah is also known as the King Of Romance. SRK is a well-known Bollywood actor around the world. As a film producer and television personality, the actor wore several hats. Padma Shri, India’s highest civilian honor, was awarded to him in 2005. Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tez Hain and Zor Ka Jhatka are just a few of the reality shows the actor has featured. To date, King Khan has appeared in 80 films and has won 14 Filmfare Awards.

Price per film: 88 crores per film

Price per endorsement: Rs. 3.5 to 4 crore per day

Salman Khan:

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan is the most popular actor. There aren’t many of his films that have grossed less than 100 crore in recent years. Currently, the actor is seen anchoring a reality TV show such as Big Boss. In terms of filmography, his most recent film was Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman’s pay was increased after the film’s gross worldwide fundraising of Rs 2309.3 crore, making it one of the highest grossing films of 2019.

Price per film: Rs. 50 crore per film with the film’s share of profits.

Price per endorsement: Rs. 7 crore per day

Price for hosting a reality TV show (Big Boss 14): Rs. 13 crore per week (approx)

Aamir Khan:

Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan has established himself as one of the most powerful and popular actors in Bollywood over the years. He is also one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. In India and China, the star has a fairly large fan base. According to Newsweek, he has been dubbed the “world’s greatest movie star”. Aamir Khan has received numerous honorary titles and accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, National Film Awards, Filmfare Award and an honorary title from the Chinese government in 2017. The actor also hosted an Indian TV show called Satyamev Jayate, who has addressed a variety of social issues in India.

Price per film: 100 Crore +

Price per endorsement: Rs. 4 crores per day

Hrithik Roshan:

Hrithik Roshan is one of the highest paid Indian actors. In 2000, the actor made his debut with box office success Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which won him numerous honors. The actor is also known for his dancing skills, and in 2011 he hosted the reality show Just Dance. He has become India’s highest paid film actor on television. Roshan, also known as the Greek god of Indian cinema, has supported many brands and products, and has also launched his own clothing line, HRX.

Price per film: 65 crores per film

Price per endorsement: Rs. 1.5-2 crores

Amitabh Bachchan:

The Megastar is without a doubt one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and highest paid actors. Amitabh Bachchan has won various accolades at international film festivals and award ceremonies, including the National Film Award for Best Actor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Lifetime Achievement, and the National Film Award for Best Actor. In addition to acting, the actor has hosted reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legendary actor has proven his acting skills in a variety of roles.

Price per film: 20 crore

Price per endorsement: Rs. 72 crores

Reality TV Show Price: Rs 3-5 crore / episode.

Ajay Devgn:

Devgn, also known as Singham in the Indian film industry, is one of the highest paid Indian actors in the industry. With Phool Aur Kaante, the actor began his career in the film industry in 1991. Ajay Devgn Ffilms, the actor’s production company, was founded in 2000. Ajay Devgn has won many prestigious accolades, including the Filmfare Awards. He has appeared in over 100 films and is one of India’s most successful performers, with films such as Golmal, Singham, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Drishyam and a long list of others.

Price per film: Rs. 25 crores

Price per endorsement: Rs. 5 crore per day