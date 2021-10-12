Four Things Our A&E Writers Love This Week – The Minnesota Daily





Spend the week with a New York style pizza or a campy horror comedy.

Are you feeling exhausted from the semester? To get through this mid-October lull, watch a horror movie or two, eat pizza, and revisit iconic music reviews. The witch of love: This supernatural tale that appears to belong to the ’80s but was actually a product of 2016 follows Elaine, a beautifully broken young witch who seeks love and death in her romantic partners. During her escapades, she meets a large number of eligible singles and married men, each with their own set of romantic dilemmas. The story is melodramatic and Elaines’ wardrobe is eclectic enough to lead you through this horror comedy / comedy. Watch on Amazon Prime. Zodiac (2007): In recent True Crimes news, a group of Cold Case investigators claimed to have identified the zodiac killer more than 50 years after committing a spate of San Francisco murders. If this trending story has rekindled your interest in the case, we recommend that you go back and watch the 2007 Zodiac movie. This thriller follows investigators and journalists who become obsessed with solving the case as they grapple with it. with clues and cryptic messages about their Zodiac hunt. identity. If you want to try and unravel the mystery yourself, or even just want some content from Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac is a must-have this week. Tranche Inc .: Do you firmly believe that nothing compares to a sweet slice of New York za just fat enough? If so, you should immediately add this recently opened black-owned pizza place in northeast Minneapolis to your rotation. Slice Inc., the house of the classic slice, serves slice pizzas as well as whole pies. They offer the ability to drop in and order at the order window or pre-order online for take out, curbside or delivery. Pitchforks 25th Anniversary Celebration: Love them or hate them, Pitchforks’ pretentious shots have had an influence on cultural criticism and music, especially independent music, for the quarter century since its conception in Minneapolis. This week, they’re celebrating that legacy with new articles that reassess some of their old critiques, highlight notable micro-genres, celebrate 200 of the most important artists, and much more. Even if you’ve long been tired of Pitchforks’ sometimes overly objective (and often rude) reviews of something as ultimately subjective as music, it’s still fun to read their mindful thoughts on the start of their famous blog. And honestly, Pitchforks at its best when it’s just a little rude.

