Rio hosts the Farm Festival, “Rockets”













RIO GRANDE, Ohio – Over the weekend thousands of people gathered to shop, buy food and experience life in Rio Grande, Ohio and on the “farm”. The 50th Annual Bob Evans Farm Festival returned to Bob Evans Farm – offering farm lessons, food, craft vendors, food, amusement park rides and entertainment and activities for the whole family. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), “The Bob Evans Farm Festival has been part of our history for 51 years,” said Amanda Crouse, executive director of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Every year we see how much guests, locally and in the surrounding community, love the Farm Festival event, so we are more than thrilled that the festival is returning to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The festival attracts around 20,000 visitors, which has a huge impact on our local economy. Following Saturday’s festival events, the Rockets over Rio fireworks display took place. Despite a delay, Rockets went to Rio offering viewers, “the greatest fireworks Rio Grande has ever seen in its history of making Rockets Over Rio,” Mayor Matt Easter said in a previous article published by OVP . More photos of the events of this weekend in a future edition. © 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. Rockets Over Rio returned this weekend after missing a year due to COVID-19. The 50th Annual Bob Evans Festival was held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio this weekend. Brittany Hively is a writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter at @britthively and contact her at (740) 444-4303 ext. 2555.





