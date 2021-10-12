Denver comedian Adam Cayton-Holland to headline the Vail Comedy Show

Denver-based comedian Adam Cayton-Holland is headlining the Vail Comedy Show.

Adam Cayton-Holland / Courtesy Photo

The Vail Comedy Show hosts an exciting lineup of three Denver-based comedians Thursday for their monthly show at the Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village.

The night’s headliner is Adam Cayton-Holland, one of Colorado’s biggest stand-up comedians. Cayton-Holland began his comedy career at open mic parties in Denver and has since grown into a nationally touring comedian who has performed at some of the world’s biggest comedy venues and festivals, including SXSW and Carnegie Hall. .

Cayton-Holland is part of a comedy trio called Grawlix, who created and starred together on the TV show Those Who Can’t, which aired for three seasons on truTV and now airs on HBO Max. The Grawlix also hosts a podcast called The Grawlix Saves the World and features live standing shows every month in Denver.

This will be Cayton-Hollands’ first time performing live in Vail, and he is excited to take in the unique surroundings of a mountain town crowd.

Generally speaking, mountain shows are always a little bit wild, you never know what you’re going to get – just like highlanders, I guess, Cayton-Holland said. Some are savvy and sophisticated, with tasteful artwork on their walls and strong support for philanthropic efforts. Others are burnouts who claim to have been 23 for twenty years and make all their furniture with skis. The trick is to bridge the gap. I find that smashing fruit with a mallet is the middle ground.

As someone at the forefront of the Colorado comedy scene, Cayton-Holland is also happy to give momentum to new emerging comedy shows across the state. He started Denver’s first comedy festival, High Plains Comedy Festival, and is helping build Colorado’s stand-up scene for future generations of comics and audiences.

Colorado’s comedy scene has exploded so much since I started doing comedy, Cayton-Holland said. There were very few cool comedies outside of Denver, it was all dumb bar shows, really lowest-denominator comedy. But it’s really changed for the better. I’m always excited to support new venues and stages statewide. A rising tide lifts all ships, and I’m so happy Mark [Masters, founder of the Vail Comedy Show] do that to Vail.

For founder Mark Masters, having the Cayton-Holland title is another step towards his goal of bringing top-notch comedic acts to the Vail Valley.

Adam Cayton-Holland is one of Colorado’s comedy success stories, he grew up here and did some huge things, Masters said. Having him on our show helps in so many ways. It’s fun for me as a fan, it makes it easier to sell tickets and it has helped us recruit some amazing comedians for future shows. It might be different for him to play at Carnegie Hall, but the result will be the same: non-stop laughs and smiles.

Masters will host the show and do his own number. The two other comedians on the lineup are Hannah Jones and JD Lopez, both also based in Denver.

Jones is a comedian, writer and improviser whose childhood spent in a religious cooperative lends itself to irreverent and original approaches to sex, religion and politics.

It’s certainly a unique education, but I’m always surprised at how many people can relate to it, Jones said. When I can find people in the audience who can relate to rebelling after that really sheltered childhood, it’s the greatest feeling ever. For me, live comedy is all about connecting with an audience, and the fact that I can take what made me feel weird and isolated and use it as a tool to feel like part of a shared experience is really special.

Denver comedian Hannah Jones uses her education in a religious co-op to inform irreverent and original views on sex, religion and politics.

Nick Holmby / Courtesy photo

Jones started a satirical publication called Westish during the pandemic to maintain an outlet for his comedic voice when live broadcasts weren’t an option. Now, she’s excited to be back on stage alongside other comedians from her town.

Coming back on stage is the greatest feeling there is! Jones said. I like small rooms. I love the energy when everyone is there with their friends, drinking and cuddling around the stools. I think everyone on the show brings a really different style to the table, so there will be a little something for everyone.

JD Lopez is the final name of the lineup. Lopez is the host and creator of Denvers’ longest-running comedy podcast, Left Hand Right Brain, where he explores the creative processes with other artists and unboxes his personal weaknesses.

JD is a great joke writer who runs a comedy podcast that I listen to all the time, Masters said. I can’t wait for Vail’s audience to fall in love with his silly stage presence, and maybe he’ll tell some of his stories that will appeal to the local audience.

Tickets for the October 14 show are available online now starting at $ 25 per person. All participants must be 21 years of age or older. Doors open at 7 p.m. and start of the show at 8 p.m.

This month we’ve had some really good sales from loyal customers, and I’m so grateful to the local community that supports the Vail Comedy Show, Masters said. I’m working really hard to make 2022 an amazing year for the show.

The next Vail Comedy Show will be held at the same location on November 17 with headlining Valerie Tosi, and tickets will go on sale after this week’s show. For more information on this week’s artists and future shows, visit vailcomedyshow.com .