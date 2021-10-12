Netflix alongside Dave Chappelle and “The Closer”





Chappelle’s special, “The Closer,” which debuted on Netflix last week, features several minutes of jokes about trans people. The comedian says in the special that he is “the TERF team”, referring to the term “radical trans-exclusionist feminist”.

“Gender is a fact,” says Chappelle. “Every human in this room, every human being on earth, had to go through a woman’s legs to be on earth. That’s a fact.”

He opens up about the backlash he received after joking about Caitlyn Jenner and other trans people on previous specials, criticizes the cancellation culture around writer JK Rowling and references his friendship with Daphne Dorman, a trans woman and actress who opened up for him at one of his San Francisco shows. Dorman committed suicide in 2019, which Chappelle discusses in “The Closer”.

In an October 8 email to employees of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos obtained by The edge and Variety, the executive defended the special.

“Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hatred or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. I do recognize, however, that making the distinction between commentary and prejudice is difficult, especially with the stand-up comedy that exists to push the boundaries, ”Sarandos wrote to staff.“ Some people find the art of stand-up nasty. , but our members appreciate it, and it’s an important part of our content offering. “ CNN did not independently verify the email. Netflix suspended three employees for attending a virtual directors and vice-presidents meeting last week without notifying the meeting organizer in advance, according to a source familiar with the matter. One of the suspended employees is Terra Field. Field, a senior software engineer who identifies as queer and trans, publicly criticized “The Closer” on Twitter last week. His suspension was due to his presence at the meeting and not his tweets, according to the source. “It is absolutely wrong to say that we have suspended employees for tweeting about this show. Our employees are encouraged to openly disagree and we support their right to do so,” a door told CNN. – Netflix talk when asked about suspensions. Field, tweeted last week that the Chappelle special was making fun of the existence of trans people. “Promoting the TERF ideology (which we did by giving it a platform yesterday) directly harms trans people, it’s not a neutral act,” Field wrote. “It’s not a two-sided argument. It’s an argument with trans people who want to be alive and people who don’t want us to be.” Field ended his thread with the names of 37 trans and gender nonconforming people who were killed in 2021. GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, also sentenced comments made in “The Closer” and released a statement Monday in response to news of the suspensions and Sarandos’ email. “Netflix has a policy that content ‘designed to incite hatred or violence’ is not allowed on the platform, but we all know anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that. While Netflix is ​​home to groundbreaking LGBTQ stories, now is the time for Netflix executives to listen to employees, industry leaders and the LGBTQ public and to commit to their own standards, ”the organization tweeted CNN has contacted representatives for Chappelle. In “The Closer,” Chappelle says the special will be the last time he will publicly comment on trans people or issues.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew and Lisa France contributed to this story.

