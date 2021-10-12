Superman turns out to be bisexual; “Not a gadget”, says the writer





LOS ANGELES, October 11 (Reuters) – Out, out and far! – for Superman on National Coming Out Day. Jon Kent, the son of original Superman Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, turns out to be bisexual in DC Comics’ latest iteration of The Superhero’s Adventures. The young man kisses journalist Jay Nakamura in issue number five of the comic book “Superman: Son of Kal-El”, which will be released on November 9. “It’s not a gimmick,” writer Tom Taylor said in an interview in Melbourne, Australia, wearing a T-shirt with a rainbow-striped Superman logo. “When I was offered this job, I was like, ‘Well, if we’re going to have a new Superman for the DC Universe, this looks like a missed opportunity to have another outright white savior,’ did he declare. National Coming Out Day is celebrated on October 11 to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. “We didn’t want it to be ‘DC Comics is creating a new queer Superman,’” Taylor said. “We want it to be ‘Superman finds himself, becomes Superman then comes out’, and I think that’s a really important distinction there.” The feedback has been mostly positive, Taylor said. “I see tweets from people saying that they burst into tears reading the news, that they wished Superman was there when they were growing up, that they could see each other,” he added. “People are saying for the first time that they see themselves in Superman – something they never thought possible.” Jon Kent cares about the climate crisis and refugees. “He’s as powerful as hope, faster than fate and able to lift us all up and he’s a brand new hero who finds his way, fighting things his father hasn’t fought so much,” said Taylor, who wants this to be the new normal. “I hope it won’t be a headline in a few years. I hope this isn’t a trend on Twitter. I hope it’s just something about a person and a good representative for all those it represents. “ Report by Rollo Ross; Editing by Richard Chang and Dan Grebler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

