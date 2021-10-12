“Is This a Room” is based on FBI interrogation transcripts from Reality WinnerExBulletin



Chad Batka

In 2017, Tina Satter’s Downtown New York Theater Company Half Knight which she had founded nine years earlier, toured the European theater circuit and put on productions in well-known theaters outside Broadway. But to pay the bills, Satter still had to take temporary jobs on occasion.

As she waited in her words for the phone to ring at a law firm where she was a receptionist, she read a new York magazine profile about Reality Winner, the 25-year-old National Security Agency entrepreneur who leaked a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to Intercept. Satter searched the Internet and found the transcript of Winner’s FBI interrogation. Reading it, the theater director in her saw artistic potential in the document.

The language reminded one of the theater

“I thought it was a play,” she says. So she made him called Is this a play.

The language reminded him of the theater downtown. There was an undeniable tension: FBI agents pressured Winner to confess as she tried to evade their questions. Satter was also seduced by the verbal tangents in which they embarked. In addition to remarks on Winner’s mastery of Pashto, Dari and Farsi, there was talk of dogs, cats and CrossFit. The apparent non-sequences, stutters and interruptions reminded him of the work of playwrights like Richard Maxwell.

After Satter launched the play, she and the cast decided not to make any changes to the transcription. “We were all like, we think this can hold up,” she said. “We almost treated him like Shakespeare. Like it was canonical.” The cast learned every last verbal tick and stutter uttered on the day Winner was questioned and arrested in Augusta, Georgia, in June 2017.

Gender dynamics at work on stage

Satter’s plays often feature strong female characters. Is this a play not only features a strong female protagonist, but implicitly addresses gender dynamics. One of the first lines Reality Winner tells agents is, “I want to make things as easy as possible for you. When they ask if there is a private space where they can conduct the interview, she describes a room in her house that she is avoiding. “Yeah, it’s just creepy, it’s weird, besides the kitchen it’s behind the house and it’s always dirty,” she told them.

We keep a respectful distance at the start. But in the first two minutes, this distance is halved, and then it is reduced by a quarter.

FBI Senior Interrogator, played by actor Pete Simpson, chooses this room for questioning.

The threat implicit in these words is highlighted in the staging. “We keep a respectful distance at the start,” says Simpson. “But in the first two minutes, that distance is halved, and then it’s reduced by a quarter.” It’s hard not to feel like Winner is surrounded and threatened. Emily Davis, who stars as Reality Winner, says audience members certainly walked away with that feeling when the play was released off Broadway. “I’ve had women who came to me after the show after we did it at the Vineyard, like they were shaking,” she told me, saying they “felt so bad about it. at ease “.

Life imitates art

Alisa Solomon is a longtime theater critic and professor of arts journalism at Columbia University. She points out that Is this a play has an internal dynamic reminiscent of the interaction between spectators and performers. In the play, FBI agents attempt by their words, demeanor and staging to get Winner to confess. Actors use similar tools to persuade the audience to suspend disbelief. “All of these things are kind of a scam,” she points out, “that have parallels with the experience we have in the theater.”

Solomon also sees a political message in the play. The document Winner leaked to the Intercept media site detailed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. As Winner says in the transcript, she believed the American public needed to know. “She committed a crime that she did for a greater good,” Solomon presumes.

Actress Emily Davis has exchanged emails and letters with Reality Winner. But she couldn’t meet her. The whistleblower was sentenced to five years in prison and is now in house arrest. But Winner’s sister Brittany was scheduled to be at the Lyceum Theater on Broadway on October 11, 2021, to attend the play on opening night.

This story was edited for radio by Petra Mayer and adapted for the web by Alexandra Starr and Petra Mayer.