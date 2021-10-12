Susan Orlean discusses range of emotions in ‘On Animals’: NPR



A more precise title for the collection of essays by Susan Orlean About animals could be On animals used or exploited by humans.

Orléans, the famous author of The thief of the orchard, Rin Tin Tin: Life and Legend, and The library book, experiences emotions of love and wonder around animals, and writes with emotion about his fascination with all kinds of creatures ranging from chickens and turkeys to donkeys.

Yet many of the 16 pieces that make up this book, with the exception of the previously published magazine introduction, tell stories of animals used for human purposes. Too often animals pay a price for this association with us.

The first clue of this duality that people can love animals while using them in a way that harms them is in the first few pages. Orléans declares: “I am curious about animals. They amuse me. They keep me company. They are pleasing to the eye. Some of them serve me food for breakfast. Maybe she means eggs here; later, she writes that she eats chicken “all the time”. At Thanksgiving, she eats turkey. Not his own turkeys, of course; they are “a delight”. But other turkeys? No problem.

Orlean did not set out to write an animal rights treatise and it is not the job of a critic to impose his own sensitivity on an author. It should be emphasized, however, that the Orleans way of being “animal” does not always go hand in hand with an increased sensitivity to animal life experiences.

Consider the Orleans essay on donkeys from Fez in Morocco, which are used as laborers to transport heavy items, ranging from bags of cement to furniture in what often amounts to a “staggering load”. The first sentence shows Orleans’ talent for setting the scene and training us: “The donkey I’ll never forget arrived at the corner of the walled city of Fez, Morocco, with six color televisions strapped to its back. Orleans goes to a veterinary clinic where the veterinarian in charge has contributed to the welfare of the local donkeys by urging the owners to stop rubbing the animals’ eyes with salt or by placing cactus thorns in the wounds of their harness like incentive to work.

Orleans can see that donkeys often suffer. However, she is fascinated by the donkey market. “In addition to donkeys, they sell all the food, toiletries, household items and farm implements you can imagine,” she writes, in a sentence that reflects the local practice of herding donkeys with inert tools. A merchant told him he was selling 50 donkeys a week. Orlean watched him deal with a woman who swapped an older donkey for a younger one and tied a hobble to the old animal.

On the use of donkeys for forced labor, she declares: “In Fez, it has always been so, and it will always be so.

Mules in the military are the subject of another trial. On a battlefield in Afghanistan, a mule “will carry up to three hundred pounds, seven hours a day, twenty days in a row, without complaint, walking under the huge, heavy cargo as if it were. of a bag of balloons, ”writes Orlean. . I have no idea if a mule weighs 300 pounds like a bag of balloons, but I know that’s no way to treat an animal.

Sometimes Orlean’s subjects are lighter in weight, although they all somehow involve human entertainment such as show dogs, taxidermy enthusiasts, or the lion that showed up in his. Manhattan apartment decades ago as a Valentine’s Day surprise hosted by her boyfriend. “The owner of the lion and three policemen on leave stood behind the lion, holding his leash … The lion ate two raw chickens that we served him in a salad bowl, then he allowed me to stroke his back.” , she said. writing. Of course, it’s not exactly cheerful when the exotic wildlife is privately owned and roamed around people’s city apartments. If the lion had been surprised and attacked Orleans at this point, his life might well have been in danger.

In a 2003 essay on animal actors, Orlean says animals “were having a terrible time in Hollywood.” Despite the increased industry protection Orlean talks about, the use of live animals in the film and television industry always go on, and harmfully.

Most of the 16 trials were published during this decade 2000-2009. No updates or suggested additional readings are offered. In an essay titled “Where’s Willy?” Orlean writes about his trip to Iceland to recount the life of the killer whale Keiko, star of the film Save Willy. Thanks to public outcry after Keiko rose to stardom, he was moved from “his shabby little pool” to a Mexican aquarium and eventually arrived in Iceland, where he swam first in a large enclosure, then in waters. free with other whales.

Orlean offers a vision of Keiko the adventurer: “He swam as far as Norway, where he begged families having picnics and let off steam in the Skaalvik fjord. Orlean explains the twists and turns in Keiko’s life well, but the play was written in 2002; Keiko died of pneumonia in Norway the following year. I would say that a short afterword could have been helpful to readers.

At its best, Orleans is thorough in its research. She describes a woman named Joan Byron-Marasek who lived in the pine forests of New Jersey and accumulated tigers. Byron-Marasek fought to keep the tigers she considered her own, but ultimately in 2001, she was “denied, once and for all, the right to keep tigers in New Jersey.”

But Orleans is right not to stop there; it widens to give an overview. “Typically, people who have disputes with authorities over their animal collections move from one jurisdiction to another when they encounter legal difficulties,” she writes. “If they end up losing their animals, they almost always resurface elsewhere with new ones. According to the researchers, recidivism among hoarders is close to 100 percent.”

The most recent non-introduction trial, from 2020, addresses outbreaks of hemorrhagic disease in rabbits, a topical issue. Orléans effectively explores the conundrum surrounding the fact that some rabbits die during the vaccine production process that protects other domestic rabbits and that wild rabbits are not protected at all.

Orlean’s descriptions of the animals on the Hudson Valley farm where she once lived may evoke a warm feeling: “I didn’t expect to have feelings for turkeys, but I love them. follow like puppies … Sometimes they show up outside my desk and pat on the windows until I look up at them, then they wait there, with endless patience, until I go out and greet them. “

But then again, that image of the Orleans turkey dinner gained at the expense of someone else’s turkeys who are presumably just as adorable can stay with us. As well as the image of the loaded donkeys of Fez, and the other animals depicted which deserve that we defend them.

Barbara J. King is a Distinguished Biological Anthropologist at William & Mary. His seventh book, Best Animal Friends: Putting Compassion to Work for Animals in Captivity and in the Wild, was released in March. Find her on Twitter @bjkingape