The danger of Matt Amodios! The streak ends after 38 wins





Ken Jennings can relax. Monday, the reigning Jeopardy! contestant Matt Amodio lost his 39th game, leaving Hall of Fame No.1 Jenningss safe. Amodio, a PhD student in computer science at Yale, enjoyed the second longest streak in game show history, earning him $ 1.5 million in prizes. Since his debut on the show on July 21, viewers have focused on following Amodios’ streak, turning him into the latest Jeopardy! Dear. Amodio was less aggressive in his betting compared to James Holzhauer, the professional sports bettor who dominated the show in 2019, but he lasted longer. Amodio, who ranks third in total regular season earnings, had many more games left to compete with Jenningss 74 wins. The episode marked another behind-the-scenes transition for the series. It was the first episode after the departure of Mike Richards, the TV director whose short stint as the new Jeopardy! host imploded offensive comments he had done it on a podcast. Richards stepped down as host after recording five episodes, then stepped down as executive producer less than two weeks later. Monday’s pre-recorded episode was produced by Michael Davies, a game show veteran who developed the original American version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and agreed to intervene temporarily after Richards’ exit.

The Amodios streak was probably a relief for the show’s executives after weeks of attention surrounding the fight to replace Alex Trebek, who died last year after hosting the show for over 36 years. Some of the matches during the Amodios streak were hosted by Mayim Bialik, an interim host who is running for the full-time job but faces criticism over some of her positions, including her questioning of vaccines and an affiliation with a challenged supplement for brain health.

Amodio came third in Monday’s game; Jonathan Fisher, an actor, narrowly won the game, followed closely by Jessica Stephens, a statistical researcher. Amodio missed the Final Jeopardy index, pushing it far behind its competitors, with $ 5,600 at the end of the game, compared to $ 29,200 for Fishers. (Clue: Nazi Germany annexed this nation and divided it into Alpine and Danube regions; the Allies then divided it into four sectors. The correct answer: what is Austria? ?) As Amodio racked up a winning streak, he racked up a large following on social media, where he answered questions from fans, share behind-the-scenes details and joked with his Brother Jeopardy! champions. His index response strategy starting each answer with the word what rather than other interrogative words such as who, which he said he did to focus on finding the correct answer sparked a lively online debate about the rules game shows.

I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that, Amodio said in a press release. I know that entering every bar trivia game I play I’m going to enter it with a little intimidating factor.

