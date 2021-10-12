New ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ footage arrives in NYCC with casting announcements





The feature debut of “Star Trek: Prodigy,” the latest animated entry into the “Star Trek” universe on the streaming service Paramount +, twisted New York Comic Con on Sunday (October 11) with new footage of its Janeway hologram and all you can say is, it’s really good. Truly Well. In addition to the first episode of Prodigy (the show itself will air on October 28 on Paramount +), the NYCC panel also announced that Daveed Diggs (“Star Wars Resistance”) Jameela Jamil (“She-Hulk”), Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) and Robert Beltran have joined the cast of the first season with roles recurring. Diggs will play Commander Tysess, Jamil will play Ensign Asencia, Alexander will play Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his role in “Star Trek: Voyager” as Captain Chakotay. You might want to check out our guide on where to stream all the Star Trek series online to prepare for the new show. Related: The best Star Trek gifts and deals for 2021 Truth be told, we’re more excited about “Prodigy” than season 2 of “Picard” or season 4 of “Discovery”. (Image credit: Paramount +) Paramount + and Nickelodeon’s new show follows five children incarcerated on a dark planet in an unexplored part of the galaxy. They escape from their imprisonment and travel the planet to find an ancient vessel buried beneath the planet’s surface and they have never heard of Starfleet or the Federation. They enter the ship, but are unable to operate it. With prison guards at their heels, they suddenly stumble upon a training hologram in the form of Captain Kathryn Janeway from the Voyager series. It’s up to Janeway’s Hologram to teach them how to navigate the cosmos, as they are pursued by the Soothsayer (John Noble) and Drednok (Jimmi Simpson) who want the ship for themselves. Following: Watch a preview of the opening sequence for “Star Trek: Prodigy” Provided “Prodigy” doesn’t fall into the trap of relying on nostalgia, it promises a fresh and exciting new show. (Image credit: Paramount +) The New York Comic Con Star Trek panel featured a live in-person chat with members of the series voice cast Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), writers Kevin and Dan Hageman, executive producer Ben Hibon and Ramsey Naito, president, Animation and Development, Paramount Animation. Dawnn Lewis, who plays Captain Carol Freeman on “Lower Decks,” moderated and you can watch a replay of the panel. here . The show will air October 28 on Paramount + in the US with a one-hour feature film. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount + in international territories including Latin America, the Nordic countries and Australia. The second season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” is currently airing on Paramount +, along with the three seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery”. Today’s best Paramount Plus offers Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

