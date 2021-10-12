Susan Orlean has an eye for little creatures





Orleans’ account of what happened to Keiko, the captive killer whale who starred in the low-budget children’s film Free Willy, is a fine example of the enduring appeal of these essays. This story begins with one of Orleans’ patented opening line hooks, so skillfully tuned that your attention is captured for as long as it intends to hold you back: it’s always a hell of a time to be. in Iceland, where the wind neither blows nor blows but just knocks your house down. The unexpected success of Free Willy, the film that cost $ 20 million to make but grossed $ 154 million, sparked huge interest in Keiko, the unreleased whale actor, like his counterpart. fictitious. The Orleans report on the drama includes an account of the public outcry, an attempt by Michael Jackson to buy Keiko for his personal ranch, a land dispute involving the Guardian Aquarium and the foundation raising funds for the release of the whales, the challenges of transporting an adult killer whale by plane across the Pacific Ocean, a wealthy tech entrepreneur interested in promoting healthy oceans, and a beloved but scruffy whale with a problematic preference for frozen fish. In theory, then, the purpose of the essay is to provide an update on the efforts to free Keiko, but what it actually does is call us to consider the relationship between humans and others. animals that share the planet. It wasn’t his fault that he was captured to begin with and stuck in a lousy tub in Mexico, Orlean points out. It was also not his fault that he didn’t know how to do things like blow a bubble net to trap the herring, and it wasn’t his fault that he had been ripped from his family’s bosom. at such a young age that now he was a little afraid of wild whales, and they, in turn, considered him a monster. It wasn’t Keikos’ fault. It was our fault. It is impossible to undo the damage that has been done to Keiko, no matter how much money has been raised to prepare him for nature. Without writing a controversy at all, Orléans specifies that what we do to animals has ever wider consequences. It’s no surprise that a writer whose mind casts comparisons like favors from a Mardi Gras parade is a writer who sees crucial connections between animals and people. This emphasis on interdependence emerges not only from essay after essay, but also from the cumulative effect of the collection as a whole. Even more than linguistic pyrotechnics, friendly spirit or haunting storytelling, this is the real gift of On Animals. For while Orlean does not openly wade through the thorny field of animal rights debates, and although many of these essays predate widespread public recognition of the growing dangers of climate change and the decline in global biodiversity, what she understands of the human-animal relationship is fundamental to dealing with these two calamities: the fact that we belong to each other. Indeed, there is no human-animal relationship, for we are all animals, and what happens to the little ones among us on this crowded planet happens to all of us.

