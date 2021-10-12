Live in Concert tour will come to Bossier City





Reba McEntire will bring her “Reba: Live in Concert“Tour 2022 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Saturday February 26, 2022. Tenille Townes will be the special guest on the date of the Bossier tour. Reba just released his three-part box set, “Revived Remixed Revisited” on October 8, which features some of Rebas’s greatest hits as they evolve into his live show. Remixed is giving some of his most beloved tracks a whole new twist and on Revisited, Reba is working with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things away. Reba will take part in a special Amazon Music live streaming event on October 12 where she will perform songs with her Revisited collaborator and producer Dave Cobb. Hosted by Jessie James Decker, fans can tune in at 5 p.m. CST through Amazon Live on desktop, mobile, Fire tablet, or through the Amazon Shopping app on Fire TV. Reba will perform two songs and share more behind the release TODAY, October 14, starting at 8:00 a.m. local time on NBC. How to get Reba tickets A Ticketmaster presale begins online Thursday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use code: BLUE atwww.ticketmaster.comTickets will be available for purchase on Friday at the b1BANK box office located at Brookshire Grocery Arena at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 15. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the Reba Tour. As such, Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale ticket purchases from Tuesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, October 14 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For more details on presale, visit www.citientertainment.com. Fans can also access a special presale by signing up to the official Rebas mailing list. The email presale will start at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, October 12 and end at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14. Scary moment for Reba:Reba McEntire rescued from second floor of Oklahoma apartment building after staircase collapsed Reba: Live in Concerttour dates 11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – Le Grand Théâtre 11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – Le Grand Théâtre 1/13 Evansville, IN – Ford Center * with Caylee Hammack 1/14 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena * with Caylee Hammack 1/15 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena * with Caylee Hammack 1/20 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center * with Hannah Dasher 1/21 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center * with Hannah Dasher 1/22 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center * with Hannah Dasher 1/27 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena * with Caitlyn Smith 1/28 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena * with Caitlyn Smith 1/29 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena * with Caitlyn Smith 2/3 Omaha, NE – CHI Omaha * Health Center with Brandy Clark 2/4 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena * with Brandy Clark 2/5 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena * with Brandy Clark 02/17 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena * with Brittney Spencer 2/18 Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center * with Brittney Spencer 2/19 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center * with Brittney Spencer 2/24 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC * with Tenille Townes 2/25 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum * with Tenille Townes 2/26 Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena * with Tenille Townes 3/4 Mashantucket, CT – First Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino 3/5 Mashantucket, CT – First Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino 3/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena * with Reyna Roberts 3/18 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center * with Reyna Roberts 3/19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena * with Reyna Roberts

