Star Trek: Kelvin Timeline Explained

Our article explained on Star Trek: Kelvin Timeline is here to tell Spock about Spock.

How to reboot a franchise that’s been around for over 50 years and whose fan base is, shall we say, passionate on the accuracy of its barrel? If you completely erase the slate and start over, you are wasting the benefit of five decades of knowledge that you can draw inspiration from and be inspired by. If you keep the continuity, you’re tied to decades of detail that you can’t escape. What can you do? If you’re Star Trek, you create the Kelvin timeline.

The Kelvin timeline, or “alternate Universe Trek”, creates a new environment in which the events of the most recent Star Trek films (Star Trek, Into Darkness, Beyond) do not contradict those that came before. This is also how Spock ended up meeting.

If you want to rewatch the new Star Trek movies, our Star Trek streaming guide will show you where to watch them all online. And if you’re curious to see how the new movies stack up against the classics, check out our Star Trek movies, ranked from worst to best. Now let’s dive into the Star Trek Kelvin timeline.

Watch Star Trek on Paramount +

First event: Nero travels through time

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

According to Star Trek (2009), the planet Romulus was destroyed by a supernova in 2387. Ambassador Spock attempted to use “red matter”, a substance so powerful that a single drop can destroy a planet, to save Romulus in destroying the supernova. He did indeed succeed in destroying the supernova, but not in time to prevent the destruction of the planets. To make matters worse, his ship, the Experimental Jellyfish, and the Romulan mining ship Narada were dragged into the wake of black holes and sent back in time. Spock emerged in 2258 while the Romulans landed in 2233.

Captain Naradas, Nero decides to take this opportunity to mourn the organization he holds responsible for the ruin of Romulus and, by extension, the death of his family: the Federation. One of his first acts is to destroy the USS Kelvin, heroically commanded until the last minute by George Kirk, who lives just long enough to name his newborn son James.

And so begins the Kelvin timeline.

Spock, meet Spock

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Jim Kirk grew up as a rebellious punk constantly trying to outrun his father’s shadow. Christopher Pike sees something of value in him and urges him to join Starfleet, which he ends up doing. Thanks to an artifact of events, he finds himself aboard the Enterprise with Spock, Bones McCoy, Uhura and the rest of the crew from the original series.

It is now 2258, and Ambassador Spock emerges from the black hole just in time to be picked up by Nero, who keeps the jellyfish – and his cache of red matter – for him while abandoning Spock on the frozen planet of Delta Vega. He wants Spock to witness Narada drilling a hole in Vulcan’s center and releasing red matter at the heart of the planet. The Enterprise tries to stop him and fails, although they manage to save Spock’s father, Sarek. Nero is finally defeated, and Spock’s young and old take a moment to reflect on their coexistence.

Enter Khan, exit Kirk

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Neros ‘attempt too close to success for the convenience of destroying Earth shifts Starfleets’ ethics from discovery to protection. They always want to “seek out new forms of life”, but only to find out how dangerous they are. In In darkness (2013), Alexander Marcus, head of Secret Section 31, finds SS Botany Bay, crammed to the brim with cryostatic augmented humans. He awakens one of them – Khan Noonien Singh – and forces him to craft weapons that Earth could use to defend against alien threats.

Huge surprise, Khan betrays Marcus, taking revenge on various Starfleet targets. In doing so, he kills Kirk’s father figure, Christopher Pike. Marcus tries to take advantage of Kirk’s ardor by sending Kirk after Khan, who fled to the Klingon homeworld of Kronos. He believes Kirk will kill, not capture, Khan, removing a threat and proof of Marcus’ secret project.

Kirk comes out of the script and keeps Khan alive, much to the chagrin of Admiral Marcus, who tries to blow them up. The sacrifice that leads to victory happens exactly as in the original, except in Kelvin’s timeline, it’s Kirk who gives his life to save his crew. In the main timeline, Genesis brought Spock back to life, but here it’s Khans blood that gets the job done.

With this hint of ugliness behind them, the Enterprise receives its five-year mission. You know the one.

Farewell to Spock

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In Star Trek: Beyond (2016), the Enterprise discovers the USS Franklin, a Federation ship lost for decades. Here’s what’s funny about it: The Kelvin timeline doesn’t start until 2233. The Franklin disappeared before that, so it exists in both timelines, meaning a different version could theoretically appear in Star Trek media that do not follow the Kelvin timeline.

At Kelvin, however, the Franklin is half-buried after crashing to the surface of the planet Altamid. Few of his former crew remain, and those who are are unrecognizable, having been transformed by the technology they used to stay alive. Franklins captain Balthazar Edison, now known as Krall, rejects Starfleet’s ideals of peace. He’s a soldier and he believes he should be allowed to do what he does best. He returns to Yorktown Starbase with the goal of requisitioning it to launch an attack on the Federation, but Hell must first kill all living beings in residence. Kirk et al save the day, of course.

This is also the moment when Ambassador Spock leaves the timeline due to the passing of the matchless Leonard Nimoy. Kelvin Spock had planned to join what remains of the Vulcan people, but instead chooses to honor his other self by staying in Starfleet.

Crossing with the main timeline

It’s important to keep track of the Kelvin timeline as there are still Star Trek properties operating in the main timeline, such as Picard. However, there has been a bit of a cross between the two. Picard takes place long after the main character leaves Starfleet, and very early on we find out that Romulus’ destruction was the reason.

Picard wanted to launch a rescue mission to save as many Romulans as possible before the supernova detonated, but Starfleet pushed back. He moved forward anyway, but when his ships were decimated by a fleet of rogue synths, Starfleet abandoned all rescue efforts. Picard resigned in disgust. Everything that happens after that – and therefore everything that happens in the series – is part of the main timeline, although it was kicked off by Event One.