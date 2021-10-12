Review: Dopesick portrays opioid crisis from all sides

Dopesick, Hulus’s ambitious and intermittently captivating miniseries about Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis, is built around the theme of pain. Almost everyone in the world, whether or not they’re taking Purdues’ best-selling drug OxyContin, is in pain.

Some of the injuries are physical, such as the bumped back suffered by a young minor, Betsy Mallum (Kaitlyn Dever). But she’s already under duress: she’s a lesbian terrified of going out with her religious parents in Virginia. The other characters, some fictional (like Betsy) and some based on real people, are afflicted with their own forms of pain: the grief of a deceased woman, a sad divorce, a fight with prostate cancer. Even the play’s villainous title, Purdue executive Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg), grimaces in silent agony at the depreciation he receives from other members of the family business.

If this sounds like the underlying conditions of the soap opera to you, your diagnosis is not incorrect. Dopesick was created by Danny Strong, best known on television for co-creating the longtime hip-hop melodrama Empire with Lee Daniels. True stories of white collar crime, especially in feature films, tend to focus on investigations and court fights. By adapting Beth Macys’ book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America for Hulu, Strong fleshed out all eight episodes with the domestic dramas of characters invented on the front lines of the OxyContin epidemic, primarily Betsy and her doctor. , widow city transplant Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton).

The stories Strong and his fellow writers give their Appalachians Everyone are a mixed bag, sometimes skating on a hot plate of addiction and recuperation interchangeable with a thousand other dramas. But they’re generally watchable due to the deep credibility of Devers and Keatons’ performances. Keaton, in his first long televised performance since playing CIA agent James Angleton in The Company in 2007, has a lot to overcome. subdued anxiety.