Review: Dopesick portrays opioid crisis from all sides
Dopesick, Hulus’s ambitious and intermittently captivating miniseries about Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis, is built around the theme of pain. Almost everyone in the world, whether or not they’re taking Purdues’ best-selling drug OxyContin, is in pain.
Some of the injuries are physical, such as the bumped back suffered by a young minor, Betsy Mallum (Kaitlyn Dever). But she’s already under duress: she’s a lesbian terrified of going out with her religious parents in Virginia. The other characters, some fictional (like Betsy) and some based on real people, are afflicted with their own forms of pain: the grief of a deceased woman, a sad divorce, a fight with prostate cancer. Even the play’s villainous title, Purdue executive Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg), grimaces in silent agony at the depreciation he receives from other members of the family business.
If this sounds like the underlying conditions of the soap opera to you, your diagnosis is not incorrect. Dopesick was created by Danny Strong, best known on television for co-creating the longtime hip-hop melodrama Empire with Lee Daniels. True stories of white collar crime, especially in feature films, tend to focus on investigations and court fights. By adapting Beth Macys’ book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America for Hulu, Strong fleshed out all eight episodes with the domestic dramas of characters invented on the front lines of the OxyContin epidemic, primarily Betsy and her doctor. , widow city transplant Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton).
The stories Strong and his fellow writers give their Appalachians Everyone are a mixed bag, sometimes skating on a hot plate of addiction and recuperation interchangeable with a thousand other dramas. But they’re generally watchable due to the deep credibility of Devers and Keatons’ performances. Keaton, in his first long televised performance since playing CIA agent James Angleton in The Company in 2007, has a lot to overcome. subdued anxiety.
Dever, following on from her powerful portrayal of a rape survivor in Unbelievable, enjoys some of Dopesick’s best-designed moments, such as a spooky encounter at a support group meeting in which another participant offers to sell OxyContin to Betsy on site. . A first scene at the Mallums’ dinner table, with crack performers Mare Winningham and Ray McKinnon as Betsys parents, is a delightful and evocative slice of family life; its rhythms are somewhat reminiscent of Diner, another work by the director of the episodes, Barry Levinson.
Sam and Betsy’s storylines and Keaton and Dever’s performances are toned down, however, due to the all-in-one structure Strong has designed for the series. Dopesick continually jumps between periods (starting with the development of OxyContin in the 1980s) and character sets, chronicling the struggles of drug addicts simultaneously with Purdue Pharma’s tough sales and marketing tactics and possible investigations into both by the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
And these other strands of historical material, featuring depictions of real people in the pharmaceutical company and government agencies, can tend to seem didactic and a bit hollow. The characters spend a lot of time telling each other, for our benefit, how the pharmaceutical world works. They don’t convince you like Sam and Betsy do, and with the exception of John Hoogenakker as a tenacious American deputy lawyer, there’s not much the actors can do with them. Rosario Dawson as the DEA agent and Peter Sarsgaard as another American lawyer are unusually flat, and Stuhlbarg plays Richard Sackler on an unrelieved gloom note.
The details of the story, but especially the successive marketing plans devised by Purdue executive Michael Friedman, played out with cleverly bland recklessness by Will Chase are fascinating in themselves. The precision with which they are represented is a separate issue, outside the scope of this review. (Seven episodes were available.) As the foundation for a morally outraged soap opera, they pass inspection.
