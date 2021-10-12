Spotify expands in-house podcasts with two more shows focused on artists and creators – TechCrunch





Last year, Spotify decided to embrace podcasts as part of the company’s broader communication strategy with the launch from his behind-the-scenes podcast, “Spotify: For the Record,” which featured interviews with Spotify executives, employees and industry experts on music, technology and podcasting. Today, the company is expanding its in-house podcasting strategy with the launch of two more communications-related podcasts focused on specific industries, including creators, entertainment, consumer trends and lifestyle enthusiasts, as well as business and financial community. The new programs will launch throughout October, the first being “Spotify: Discover This,” which arrives on October 14. This podcast will include information on “music, podcasting, cultural moments and trends” and will feature a mix of music, artist interviews and other “surprises,” the company says. To give you an idea of ​​the kind of content it will offer, the first episode will dive into the evolution of country music and showcase emerging artists. The other new show, “Spotify: Mic Check,” arrives October 19 with a focus on the creators. In addition to its work with artists and music labels, Spotify has strived to embrace the podcast maker community with its acquisition of podcast-related companies over the years, including various studios and creative tools, like Anchor. It also strives to help creators better monetize their efforts with the launch of new advertising products, paid subscriptions, engagement tools and integrations that would allow creators to connect their existing subscriber base to Spotify’s platform. It has also launched a social audio app, Spotify Greenroom, where it will host live content. “Mic Check” will expand on the commitments of the creators of Spotify by offering a selection of conversations with musicians and podcasters. The show will feature exclusive recordings and personal stories from this group of global creators, all of which will remain exclusive to Spotify. The company is also bringing back its flagship show, “For the Record” for a third season on October 26. This show will continue to offer Spotify’s product commentary and financial news, such as its earnings reports, product launches and other business updates. However, this season, the company will make “For the Record” even more of a hot topic, saying it will be the only place it shares some business updates. From the start, Spotify has always had a unique story to tell and the ambition to tell it our way, ”said Dustee Jenkins, Global Communications Manager, Spotify, in a statement. “The ‘Spotify: For the Record’ podcast was launched last year and was a milestone in building our wider audio communication channels. We’re now excited to share this expansion and launch two additional shows that will allow us to speak more directly to each of Spotify’s audiences about the topics that matter most to them, ”she said.

