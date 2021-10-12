Meghan and Harry get into the game of sustainable investing





Harry and Meghan work with Ethic, a five-year-old company that encourages investment in companies with a good environmental, social and governance (ESG) track record.

Ethic confirmed the partnership in a blog post Tuesday.

“They are deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time such as climate, gender equality, health, racial justice, human rights and democracy building and understand that these issues are intrinsically interconnected, ”the company said of its new partners.

Ethic added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invested in the company earlier this year and now also have investments managed by Ethic. However, the company did not say what types of stocks or funds the couple own.

“My husband has been saying for years, ‘My God, don’t you wish there was a place where, if your values ​​were aligned like that, you could put your money in the same sort of thing?'” Markle said in a statement. interview with New York Times DealBook , who first reported the partnership. “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and books, you know, all over the world when it comes to which brands they pick and choose from,” Prince Harry added in the interview with DealBook. Black rock BLACK Ethics are part of a growing trend of ESG investing on Wall Street. Competing companies, such as Betterment and OpenInvest, also promote socially responsible investing. The giants of financial services, Vanguard and Fidelity have also touted ESG investing offerings. Ethic said in his statement that he hoped that having two of the best-known people on the planet pushing for ESG investing would make this style of portfolio management even more popular. “They want to shine a light on how we can all make an impact on the causes that affect our communities, bring transparency to how the corporate world sets the tone and shapes results for families of all ages. days, and believe that more people should have a place at the table when it comes to moving forward, ”Ethic said.“ With their partnership, our shared vision of a world in which all investment is a sustainable investment can achieve several million people in the world. “ The partnership with Ethic is the latest of several business ventures the couple have announced in recent months. The two have been extremely busy since reaching a deal with Queen Elizabeth II in February to no longer be active members of the Royal Family after announcing their intention to step down from official duties in March 2020 and become “financially independent”. Netflix NFLX Spotify PLACE Apple AAPL Prince Harry said in March that he would become impact manager for BetterUp, an American mental health and coaching company. Harry and Meghan have also signed big content deals withandsince early 2020.

