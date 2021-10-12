How ‘Squid Game is catching the attention of brands





The popularity of “Squid Game” has been a boon to the stars of the series, many of whom have seen their number of social media followers skyrocket, especially in English-speaking countries, with some of its actors even approached for brand ambassador contracts. Actress and model HoYeon Jung, who is one of the show’s indebted contestants, has seen the fastest growth in Instagram subscribers since the show began Sept. 17 through Oct. 4, according to data from the influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor. Jung has gained 12.5 million Instagram followers during this period – and added at least 3 million more in recent days – along with fellow “Squid Game” stars Wi Ha-jun and Lee Yoo-mi also occupying two of the top five places on the fastest. growing list of accounts, shows HypeAuditor. “Social media, and in particular Instagram, is a primary channel for Netflix and other streaming services to promote TV series. We saw that at the end of 2020, many actors from other Netflix, Hulu or HBO shows were among the top 100 growing accounts of the year, ”said Alexander Frolov, CEO and co-founder of HypeAuditor. He cites the parallel social media success of other Netflix actors, including Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” and Zendaya (full name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) of “Euphoria,” whose Instagram accounts earned 9.7 respectively. million and 18.2 million followers in 2020. Sign up for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming. For Jung at least, the fame gained from his role in “Squid Game” seems to be paying off. On October 6, Louis Vuitton announced that the former “Korea’s Next Top Model” competitor (who is also now the most followed Korean actress on Instagram) had been named the new global ambassador for the luxury brand. “I immediately fell in love with the great talent and fantastic personality of HoYeon, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter in the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, in a press release. declaration.

