Squid Game is the launch of Netflix’s ‘greatest series of all time’





The dystopian series, in which contestants who are in dire need of cash play deadly children’s games to win cash prizes, has been viewed by 111 million accounts since its Netflix debut on September 17.

To give that figure a bit of context, Netflix reported earlier this year that 82 million households watched “Bridgerton” in the first 28 days after its Christmas debut. “Squid Game” exceeded that number in less time.

The series is # 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 lists in 94 countries around the world. This is the platform’s very first Korean series to reach No. 1 in the United States.

The numbers bear witness to the extent of the popularity of the “Squid Games” and the speed at which it has taken off. But the ratings data from Netflix and all streaming services come with some important caveats.

Netflix NFLX To begin with, these numbers areitself and have not been verified by outside sources. Plus, that 111 million figure doesn’t mean everyone watched the series from start to finish. It is based on Netflix’s metric of accounts watching at least two minutes of the series. Regardless of Netflix’s often opaque accounting for the popularity of its shows, the important background is that competition from the streaming giant is getting more and more fierce by the day, and “Squid Game” shows that Netflix remains in the lead for one. raison. For investors, as long as Netflix continues to add subscribers, Wall Street will likely continue to be happy. “Squid Game” has hit the nazes in a big way, and buzz is the best way to attract new subscribers and keep existing ones happy. The series also received excellent reviews, scoring 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Like many great streaming series, “Squid Game” has become a pop culture phenomenon. The series generated memes and even Halloween costume ideas. The success of “Squid Game” is a testament to Netflix’s ability to create worldwide success. Netflix has 209 million subscribers and the company has strived to reach audiences globally. “When we started investing in Korean TV shows and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to create world-class stories for core K-content fans across Asia and the world,” said Minyoung Kim. , Netflix’s vice president of content for Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. “Today, Squid Game surpassed our wildest dreams”, “‘Squid Game’ donated [Netflix] more confidence that our global strategy is heading in the right direction, ”Kim told CNN. – CNN’s Liz Kang contributed to this report

