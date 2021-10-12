‘Dopesick’ review: Michael Keaton stars in Hulu limited series that gives Purdue Pharma and OxyContin a radical dramatic treatment





“Empire” producer Danny Strong did the heavy lifting adapting Beth Macy’s book, writing or co-writing most of the episodes and directing a few, joined by a star cast and directors like Barry Levinson and Michael Cuesta. The result is a rich mosaic of high-stakes OxyContin marketing, and how Purdue leveraged its financial clout to bypass regulators and convince physicians to prescribe ever higher doses with tragically predictable results.

It’s an intimidating project, seeking to focus on individual characters, but also to present the considerable toll across communities, and the frustration of DOJ and DEA employees working on parallel tracks knowing that the drug is addictive but faces one hurdle after another to put pressure on these cases.

Michael Keaton fills one of the key roles as Dr Samuel Finnix, a country doctor in rural Virginia, initially reluctant to prescribe OxyContin before gradually being won over by a persistent sales rep (Will Poulter ), who ends up experiencing his own conscience pangs amid Purdue’s elaborate sales techniques and lavish seminars.

Other key players include Kaitlyn Dever as Finnix’s patient, Betsy, who suffers from a mining injury that results in her growing drug addiction; Peter Sarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle, a US prosecutor leading the case; and Rosario Dawson as DEA agent Bridget Meyer, who continues to clash with her superiors and other agencies, with some regulators clearly recognizing, as she sardonically observes, the value “of being friendly with a future potential employer “.

“Dopesick” also takes audiences inside of how Purdue works and the bizarre dynamic of the Sackler family, hitting its most glaring note in the character of CEO Richard Sackler, played by Michael Stuhlbarg. Normally a sensational actor, Stuhlbarg plays Sackler as a mad scientist in a 1940s monster flick – a distracting (and recurring) misstep in a series that does relatively little of it. Then again, it doesn’t take much embellishment to make Purdue look bad, with executives urging sales reps to woo doctors to do “whatever it takes to earn their friendship and trust” to hide behind names sounding official like the “Appalachian Pain Foundation” to reassure on the use of the product. “Dopesick” has a perfect companion in Alex Gibney’s in-depth HBO documentary “The Crime of the Century,” a deep dive into the origins of the epidemic, including videotaped depositions from Sackler and interviews with former employees. Strong and Company goes to great lengths to develop these characters, spending perhaps too much time fighting at home, from strained marriages amid grueling hours to Betsy struggling to turn out to be a lesbian to her religious parents. Ultimately, “Dopesick” strives to dramatize a radical story filled with pain and corruption and bring it home to the most human level, in ways that antiseptic headlines often cannot. And as for getting the attention this story deserves, as the executives at Purdue might say, anyway. “Dopesick” premieres October 13 on Hulu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/12/entertainment/dopesick-review/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos