What ‘Squid Game’ reveals about Netflix’s overall strategy





Netflix has once again been a game-changer.

When the company began to expand internationally, it exported Hollywood-made movies and TV shows to other countries. Now, about a decade later, while operating in over 190 countries, the streamer is leveraging its global reach to do the opposite. And he’s doing it with huge success.

Netflix NFLX announced Tuesday night that the Korean-made “Squid Game” had become its “biggest series at launch.” As CNN’s Frank Pallotta reported, the company said the dystopian series has been viewed by more than 111 million accounts since its launch on September 17. its first 28 days.

The series is the very first from Korea to achieve No.1 status in the United States. But it’s important to recognize that the spectacle is a phenomenon all over the world, from Asia to Europe to South America. As Pallotta pointed out in her story, “Squid Game” tops Netflix’s 10 best lists in 94 countries …

“Perfect proof that our international strategy has been the right one” Minyoung Kim, vice president of Netflix that oversees the Asia-Pacific region, cited the show’s success as proof that the company’s global plan for content is working. “The reason ‘Squid Game’ means so much to us internally is that it’s the perfect proof that our international strategy has been right,” she said. says THR this week. This global strategy consists of producing authentic local programs that are faithful to the regions in which they are developed. As Kim explained, the company believes that “the more authentic shows locally will travel the better.” A project like “Squid Game” – which has garnered a lot of press attention over the past two weeks – is breaking down barriers that previously existed between media markets … It’s not just “Squid Game” While “Squid Game” was arguably the most successful international hit for Netflix, don’t forget “Lupine” which also enjoyed remarkable success earlier this year. The French mystery series reached number two in the United States in January and topped the charts in several other countries. At the time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he believed the Netflix subscription model also plays a role in pushing viewers to be “much more adventurous about what they watch.” “I think what’s going on is people are saying, ‘Hey, I don’t watch foreign language TV, but I heard about this show called Lupine and I’m super excited to see it. And it’s included in my subscription; I’m ‘I’m going to push the game.’ And 10 minutes later, all of a sudden, they’re liking foreign language TV. So that’s a really amazing development, ”Sarandos added.“ Bong Joon-ho said it so well at the Oscars, that the audiences have to step over the wall an inch to enjoy a whole new world of entertainment. And we’re already seeing it on an incredible scale by watching – having great stories from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world on Netflix … “ FOR REGISTRATION – Speaking of “Lupine,” Netflix signed a deal on Tuesday with series star Omar Sy. “The partnership will see Sy’s Paris and the Los Angeles-based production company develop original films for Netflix, with Sy starring and as executive producer on the projects,” report Elsa Keslassy and Manori Ravindran … ( Variety – Now back to “Squid Game”. Not everyone is a fan: Mike Hale maintains that the series “doesn’t show or tell you anything that you don’t already know …” ( NOW – On Ari Melber’s MSNBC show, Jason Johnson said that the success of “Squid” spoke volumes about the “state of economic distress that most Americans live in today …” ( Twitter – “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Tyler Hersko about the rise of tech giants and Trump played a role in the project: “Trump has become President of the United States and I think he looks a bit like one of the VIPs in the Squid Game. It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these troubles, I have thought it was time for this show to come out in the world … “( IndieWire

