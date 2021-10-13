After her split from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, actress Samantha appears to be in the process of signing. Sam has already signed a project focusing on women in Tollywood and the film will hit the floors in November. Now the latest updates reveal that Sam has signed his first Bollywood project.

Apparently, Samantha will be making an official announcement about her first Hindi project very soon. For now, details of the film’s cast and crew have been kept under wraps. Sam received a lot of praise for her performance in The Family Man 2. She even bought an apartment in Mumbai to focus on her Bollywood career.

Samantha will next be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and Tamil romantic multi-starrer starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

