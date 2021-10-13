Entertainment
Tamil movie fans are fed up with this upcoming Bollywood movie teaser !! Check why
On Tuesday, Netflix released the teaser for Meenakshi Sundareshwar, an upcoming romantic comedy starring Sanya Malhothra and Abhimanyu Dassani which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The film which appears to be steeped in Tamil culture, will encapsulate the various interrelated aspects of relationships, common families, the awkwardness of a new marriage and everything in between, according to the film’s official connection line.
Although none of the actors are of South Indian descent, the film is set in Mdurai, Tamil Nadu. The teaser suggests that Abhimanyu is playing the role of an engineer who thinks he can be a perfect husband because his job teaches him to never give up. Sanya played the role of a fiery woman who likes to make people nervous, “more” nervous. The two meet in an arranged marriage setup and through the teaser case we see them fall in love, get married.
The film marks Vivek Soni’s debut and he explained how newlyweds deal with insecurities at a distance, their love, and the dramas that come with every new marriage. The teaser which was made with a strong reference to superstar Rajinikanth, ends with a Rajini fan left speechless after finding out that her fiance doesn’t like movies. Watch the teaser below:
#MeenakshiSundareshwar arrives on Netflix worldwide November 5.
Watch the first teaser here. pic.twitter.com/E2g673xQQ2
– LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) 12 October 2021
The teaser disappointed a number of Tamil fans who got angry with the creators for linking Tamil Nadu only to actor Rajinikanth and his films. “Typical stereotyping of Tamil nadu shit by Bollywood & No offense, why still reference RAJINIKANTH?” It’s exhausting to see the stereotypical portrayal of TAMIL in Bollywood movies. one fan said while another wrote “Tamilnaadu na athu brahmins mattum thaaanada?” Thirunthungada ”
Check out some of the reactions below:
Tamilnaadu na athu brahmins mattum thaaanada? Thirunthungada https://t.co/0olfqTRknp
-! …… (@heidiloverr) 12 October 2021
This article or section needs sources or references that appear in credible third-party publications.
These Brahminic stereotypes of Tamil culture in the North yuck…. Athuvum Madurai the
Another chennai express a little vaanthi https://t.co/g6miahr4rL
– (@ madhu13varnan) 12 October 2021
Typical stereotype of Tamil Nadu shit by Bollywood.
& No offense, Why always the RAJINIKANTH reference?
It’s exhausting to see the stereotypical portrayal of TAMIL in Bollywood movies.#Valimai #AjithKumar https://t.co/KJntVUxIRD
– Vimal (@ Valimai233332) 12 October 2021
Enough of repeating the same stereotypes ra. The south isn’t just the Idly Sambar and Rajnikanth movies! https://t.co/joufePUgjT
– Kiran (@inquisitivekidd) 12 October 2021
Why is it always two dialogues about Rajini and it’s a film about Tamil culture? https://t.co/aenHa7LWlb
– Ms. Bonda (apkapilla_kumar) 12 October 2021
The people in Bollywood who show the south are basically like the people in Hollywood who show India or Indian films.
No one has a clue other than the generic things they think represent culture.#MeenakshiSundareshwar #HowJadedIsThis https://t.co/sJW8umPgcP
– Srujana Uppuluri (srujau) 12 October 2021
Is this an advertisement from Kalyan Jewelers? Why are all actors only models and not actors? What is that ? https://t.co/hEiMkL1miB
– Ammunition (@dorm_ammu) 12 October 2021
Can’t cast real Tamil actors, still think Rajnikanth is the only star Tamils love, engineer joke and general cringe air around it all
How about sticking to producing stuff you know, eh @NetflixIndia @Dharmatic_ ?? https://t.co/0SxGvbI590
– James Ashwin (@ JAshR07) 12 October 2021
What is that stupidity… If you don’t know anything about Tamilnadu, come and learn… You are clearly mixing the Chettinadu culture with the Malayalam scenario… For your kind information, this film did not even correspond to 1% to TN culture … https://t.co/sISnih94N3
– Yalini Sridhar (@ Sweettyyyalini1) 12 October 2021
why do hindis think rajinikanth is the only star in tamil nadu, ella padathalayum avaru vechi thaan otringa https://t.co/xTHaehZNnY
– Sarves (@sarveshwurn) 12 October 2021
How do vadakku nibbas stereotype Tamils?
Drinks only filter coffee
Eat only lazily, sambar
Watch only Rajini movies
Speaks angular Tamil or Brahmanic
By showing them as thugs or gundas. https://t.co/496qcfhYlK
– Person (@ FictionalMan1) 12 October 2021
Almost no one speaks Hindi in Madurai
95% + Tamils follow a non-vegetarian diet
Tamilnadu is not just Rajinikanth
No one sells Idli outdoors at Madurai station
These 100% imaginary characters from North Indian designers who have absolutely no knowledge of Madurai. https://t.co/POIlO5ckmQ
– Pazuzu (@ Pazuzugallu666) 12 October 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.chennaimemes.in/tamil-movie-fans-got-fed-up-with-this-upcoming-bollywood-film-teaser-check-why/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]