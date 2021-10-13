Entertainment
Impeachment Takes on Operation Prom Night, FBI Shattering Sting on Monica Lewinsky
When Monique Lewinsky Arriving at the Pentagon City Mall on Jan. 16, 1998 to meet Linda Tripp for lunch, the 24-year-old had no idea she was about to be trapped in a traumatic, nearly 12-hour ordeal that would instantly change the course of his life.
After Tripp’s arrival, longtime government aid was quickly followed by FBI agents, and Lewinsky immediately knew that the confidante she had told about her affair with the president Bill clinton had turned against her. It wasn’t until Lewinsky followed Tripp and the agents upstairs to a room at the nearby Ritz-Carlton hotel, that she realized the depth of Tripps’ betrayal. Tripp hadn’t just leaked the details of the case, she had recorded around 20 hours of phone conversations with the White House intern.
This betrayal, and the extraordinary hours that followed when FBI agents pressured Lewinsky to cooperate in their investigation of Clinton, are at the center of Tuesday’s episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story, Man manipulated. The episode, which was written by the executive producer Sarah burgess and led by Ryan murphy, is a star for the actor Feldstein beanie, who plays Lewinsky. Like Lewinsky, she rushes through an emotional roller coaster of rage, humiliation, fear and calm.
In an interview with Vanity Show, Feldstein says she was not aware of the details of Operation Prom Night until she did some research before the episode.
It was disgusting to understand that a 24-year-old girl in sportswear was in a room with eight to twelve gunmen and asked to turn on the president and [his personal secretary] Betty currie and [personal adviser] Vernon Jordan, says Feldstein. And watch that girl hold on and not be [intimidated] by these scary men, who are literally armed, and ask her mother to come protect her and not do what they want [was] a remarkable act. And one of the bravest things I have ever described. It was an episode that changed my life as an actor because it pushed me to places I didn’t think I could go. But it was all for the most important purpose of helping people finally understand Monica’s pain and what she had to go through.
The episode was shot over 23 days for comparison purposes, film Feldsteins 2019 Booksmart was filmed in about 25 days and was an emotional marathon for Feldstein. It was, for me as an actor, by far the most touching place I have ever had to visit, but I had to feel that pain for the audience to feel the pain.
Burgess had a lot of resources to cut down while writing the episode, including Andrew Mortons 1999 Lewinsky biography, Ken gormleys The death of American virtue, the Starr report and the Slow combustion Podcast. The most useful resource for scripting the episode, however, may come from the FBI itself in the form of a document the agency used to commemorate the controversial interview.
In this case, the FBI basically wrote my plan for me, Burgess says. In addition, the Office of Independent Counsel was subsequently investigation for his behavior that day because it’s not legal, if someone asks their lawyer, to refuse this. Mike Emmick [the agent played by Colin Hanks on Impeachment] in particular was investigated. Because even at the time, there was a controversy around thisKen starr was pressed by Democrats in Congress on this because a prosecutor can’t just hold someone in a room against their will. Of course, they used ambiguous language to make it look like they weren’t doing it. While I was working on this it was very obvious how overwhelming this was for Monica. (Investigation concluded that Emmick exercised poor judgment, but prosecutors did not show professional misconduct.)
What fascinated Burgess was how Lewinsky, so young and in an unfathomable situation, was able to switch between fear, rage, and calculating jokes. At one point, Lewinsky refused to cooperate until his mother came to New York by trainwhich meant she and the agents had hours to fill. Surreal, the unlikely group hit the mall while walking through a Case and barrel and sit down for a meal.
I was struck by the fact that his mind was running on two tracks, Burgess says. We see her being friendly and kind of teasing [the agents] and be warm with them. And then we see her running to a pay phone. I think Monica was very smart and there was a certain strategy to it. As a young lady sometimes your only option is to just be nice, but it’s very clear to me that Monica has shown incredible strength. She could have immediately turned against Bill Clinton, Betty Currie and Vernon Jordan. She was tested, but she behaved as I think most of us would like, i.e. you keep your feet on the ground and you don’t bend down because of the fear .
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/10/impeachment-operation-prom-night
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]