2021 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announces the lineup of featured artists
SAINT ANTHONY Officials on Tuesday announced the official 2021 Featured Artist lineup for its annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will take place on November 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight through Hemisfair, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and River Walk. Food and drink vendors will be on site.
Famous actor and San Antonio native Jesse Borrego is the chairman of the 2021 Festivals Honor Committee.
Luminaria is the sparkle of possibilities! It is an inclusive festival celebrating our roots, which captures spiritual energy from our Indigenous ancestors. Many cultivated visions bring San Antonio to life. May Viva el Arte! Borrego said.
More than 45 artists and groups from Texas will present fine art, film, digital art, dance, theater, fashion and poetry.
Here is the list of artists presented:
Fine arts
Tribute to Adn Hernandez
Adrien De La Cruz
Kaldric dow
Symone Martinez
Theater
DeAnna Brown
Marisela barrera
Movie
Anna De Luna
Guillermina Zabala
Ryan takaba
Susi lopera
Violeta De Leon Davila
Performing arts / Music
A d
American Indians in Texas
Alyson alonzo
Sol de San Antonio Folkloric Ballet
Grandiloquence
Heartless the monster
Hotel diplomats
Ila Minori
Jeremy King
The feat of Los Texmaniacs. Jiménez skinny
Mariachi Las Alteas
Patricia Vonne
Paula cortez
Pop pistol
Satara
URBAN-15
Poetry
Eddie Vega
Music / sound / video projection
BRAIN WAVE
Breathe the collective
Deanna arriaga
Jesus Toro Martinez
Yulia Lanina
Art installations
dadaLab
David D. Peas
Gabi Magaly
Gabriel Garcia
Jillian Sortore and Carlos Perez
Jonathan lenhardt
Jonathan sims
Justin Parr and Adam Smolensky
Steal the original
Dwarf Leon
of the snake
Fashion
Eye house
