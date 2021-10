2021 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announces the lineup of featured artists

SAINT ANTHONY Officials on Tuesday announced the official 2021 Featured Artist lineup for its annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will take place on November 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight through Hemisfair, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and River Walk. Food and drink vendors will be on site. Famous actor and San Antonio native Jesse Borrego is the chairman of the 2021 Festivals Honor Committee. Luminaria is the sparkle of possibilities! It is an inclusive festival celebrating our roots, which captures spiritual energy from our Indigenous ancestors. Many cultivated visions bring San Antonio to life. May Viva el Arte! Borrego said. More than 45 artists and groups from Texas will present fine art, film, digital art, dance, theater, fashion and poetry. Here is the list of artists presented: Fine arts Tribute to Adn Hernandez

Adrien De La Cruz

Kaldric dow

Symone Martinez Theater DeAnna Brown

Marisela barrera Movie Anna De Luna

Guillermina Zabala

Ryan takaba

Susi lopera

Violeta De Leon Davila Performing arts / Music A d American Indians in Texas

Alyson alonzo

Sol de San Antonio Folkloric Ballet

Grandiloquence

Heartless the monster

Hotel diplomats

Ila Minori

Jeremy King

The feat of Los Texmaniacs. Jiménez skinny

Mariachi Las Alteas

Patricia Vonne

Paula cortez

Pop pistol

Satara

URBAN-15

Poetry

Eddie Vega Music / sound / video projection BRAIN WAVE

Breathe the collective

Deanna arriaga

Jesus Toro Martinez

Yulia Lanina Art installations dadaLab

David D. Peas

Gabi Magaly

Gabriel Garcia

Jillian Sortore and Carlos Perez

Jonathan lenhardt

Jonathan sims

Justin Parr and Adam Smolensky

Steal the original

Dwarf Leon

of the snake

Fashion

Eye house

