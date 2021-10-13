BTS Jimin officially becomes a member of the Green Noble Club: Bollywood News – Jioforme

The date of October 13 is the birthday of Jimin, member of Jaguar Note BTS in South Korea. Members have become a hot topic in the city not only because of their birthdays, but also because of their charity. Today it is officially announced that he has become a member of the Green Noble Club.

South Korean tabloid Newsen reported that Jimin was officially a member of the Green Noble Club. It is a group of major donors to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, a leading children’s rights organization led by Yonsei University in South Korea. It consists of donors who give more than 100 million won at a time, or more than 100 million won in total, or donors who pledge to donate 100 million won (approximately 63.26,840, 75 rupees) within five years. There are. The contract amount to date is said to have reached 56.4 billion won.

Jimin is also known to donate in the form of birthday celebrations. However, the exact amount donated by members this time around is not yet known. The agency’s Bighit Music has not released an official statement on the matter either, and South Korean media say Jimin does not want his donation released.

Jimin BTS joined the donor community following J-Hope, a friend of his group who became an official member in 2019. Meanwhile, we have also seen that Jimin is fulfilling the birthday wishes of the ARMYs of the world. whole via Weverse, a fan forum.

BTS will perform their first live performance after the pandemic in a series of shows starting November 27 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

