Video shows Smash Mouth frontman insulting, threatening fans and giving a Nazi salute during the show

Update: Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell announced his retirement Tuesday, citing health concerns. Her performance in Bethel, NY on Saturday will be her last gig. * * * * * Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell looked pretty crushed during a recent concert in upstate New York. The New York Post reports that a TikTok video has gone viral showing Harwell muttering his words, threatening a fan and even appearing to give a Nazi salute during a performance at The Big Sip beer festival in Bethel, NY on Saturday. Clips shared by user @doesthisfeelgood show a number of technical glitches, including commentary and blown speakers as Harwell seemed to grow increasingly frustrated on stage. F — bitches, Harwell said, raising two middle fingers. I’m going to kill your whole family, I swear, he later told a member of the audience. Harwell, the 54-year-old voice of hits like All Star, Walking on the Sun and the cover of the Monkees’ Shrek soundtrack Im a Believer, was also seen enjoying a drink and rocking on stage. The Los Angeles Times reports that he also told the crowd that he would never leave the house if he was better at masturbating. TikTok user @doesthisfeelgood, who identified only as Haley, said she recorded the music videos while attending the most chaotic show I have ever seen in my life. Smash Mouth performed from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the Bethels Beer and Wine Festival, formerly known as Wine Festival and Craft: Beer, Spirits and Food Festival. Ok there’s a lot going on here and i know i’ve been doing a little lately about wanting to be the new smashmouth frontman but i don’t, rock band Eve 6 wrote on Twitter, in response to the video. I just want this guy clean because it’s sad to take him off the road 90 meetings in 90 days or you’re gonna have another dead rockstar on your hands. Smash Mouth, which occurred at Taste of Syracuse in 2018 and Oswego Harborfest in 2019, has struggled with a number of issues in recent years. The band was criticized last year for playing the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota despite widespread concerns about Covid-19. The Post reports that Harwell was also briefly replaced by an unidentified friend of the group during a hiatus last month due to health issues including cardiomyopathy and heart failure. A representative said TMZ last week he was taking medication to manage his condition and was able to resume gambling. Representatives of the group did not respond to requests for comment from the Post or the LA Times.

