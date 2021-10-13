Paul McCartney calls the Rolling Stones a “blues cover band”





McCartney, who is currently promoting a new book, made the comment in an interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, published Monday.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but this is a blues cover band, that’s kind of what the Stones are,” said McCartney, adding, “I think our net was a bit more. wide than theirs. “

This is not the first time that McCartney has made unfavorable comparisons between his former group and the Rolling Stones.

“Their stuff is rooted in the blues. When they write stuff, it has to do with the blues. Whereas we had a little more influence,” he said. “There are a lot of differences, but I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.” Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger responded to those comments in an interview with Zane Low for Apple Music. “There is obviously no competition,” Jagger said with a laugh. “The big difference, however, is and a bit seriously is that The Rolling Stones have been a great live band in other decades and times when the Beatles never even toured in. the arenas, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system, “Jagger said, adding,” They broke up before this business started, the tour business for real. “ The Beatles and The Stones were two of the most famous bands in the world in the 1960s. While the Rolling Stones are still on tour six decades later, The Beatles split up in 1970. Although many fans blamed him for the split, McCartney, now 79, told BBC Radio 4 that it was co-singer John Lennon who instigated it. “John walked into the room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles. “And he said,” It’s pretty exciting. It’s kind of like a divorce. “And then we were left to pick up the pieces,” McCartney told reporter John Wilson in an interview clip that aired Monday. The full interview will air on October 23. McCartney’s latest book, “The Lyrics”, is due for release on November 2nd. Described as “a self-portrait in 154 songs”, the book includes commentaries on the lyrics of his songs, edited by Irish poet Paul Muldoon.

