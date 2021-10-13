William Shatner traveled to space in the Blue OriginExBulletin rocket







toggle legend Mario Tama / Getty Images

Mario Tama / Getty Images Blue Origin’s second manned space flight returned to Earth after making a brief flight to the edge of space this morning. Among the four passengers on board there was no pilot was William Shatner, the actor who first played Captain Kirk while traveling through space in the Star Trek franchise.

toggle legend MICHELE SPATARI / AFP via Getty Images

MICHELE SPATARI / AFP via Getty Images “The blanket of blue. This sheet, this blanket, this quilt that we have around. We think, oh, it’s the blue sky,” said an emotional Shatner after returning to earth. “Then all of a sudden you go through it all of a sudden, like taking a sheet off of yourself when you sleep, and looking in the dark, in the dark ugliness.” At 90, Shatner is now the oldest person fly in space.

toggle legend Bob Galbraith / AP

Bob Galbraith / AP The rocket, New Shepard, lifted off around 9:50 a.m. CT from a launch site near Van Horn, Texas. A Blue Origin employee and two paying customers joined Shatner on the flight. Amazon billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, owner of Blue Origin, was on hand for the launch and shook hands with the four passengers as they boarded New Shepard. The rocket is named after American astronaut Alan Shepard. The suborbital set the trip took about 10 minutes. During part of the trip, the four passengers experienced weightlessness. The capsule peaked at an apex altitude of 351,000 feet (about 66 miles high). He then fell back to earth, landing under an arch of parachutes in the West Texas desert. Blue Origin launched its first manned space flight in July, with Bezos and three others on board. Wednesday’s theft came about two weeks after 21 current and former Blue Origin employees wrote an essay accusing top space company executives of fostering a toxic workplace that allows sexual harassment and sometimes compromises safety. Blue Origin has denied the allegations.

