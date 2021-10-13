Squid Game is now Netflix’s most popular show, and it’s not even close





Squid game

Netflix

Netflix has stated that Squid Game is on its way to becoming its most popular original series of all time, and that’s exactly what it has done, not only topping every other series on the Netflix charts, but by doing it in domineering fashion. In the first 28 days of its release, Netflix claims that Squid Game reached 111 million fans, likely using the Netflix metric of people watching at least 2 minutes of a movie or show to make this count. It might be a certain amount of metric voodoo, but it still allows us to compare it to other Netflix series that use the same metric, and Squid Game is way ahead. That figure of 111 million gives him 29 million ahead of former series # 1, Bridgerton. There isn’t even such a big gap between the other top 10 series, the second biggest being the gap between No.4, The Witcher and No.5, Sex / Life of 9 million. Emily in Paris has now been removed from the top 10, with the first season having 58 million viewers. Squid Game: Season 1 (111 million) Bridgerton: Season 1 (82 million) Lupine: Part 1 (76 million) The Witcher: Season 1 (76 million) Gender / Life: Season 1 (67 million) Stranger Things: Season 3 (67 million) Money Heist: Part 4 (65 million) Tiger King: Season 1 (64 million) The Queen’s Gambit (62 million) Sweet Tooth: Season 1 (60 million) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> It is a completely dominant performance that we have rarely seen in this entire industry. Netflix is ​​by far the largest streaming service in existence, and Squid Game is by far its most watched series. Squid game

Netflix

As such, it’s beyond the obvious Squid Game will return for a second season, although no details have been announced, unless the director wonders aloud what that could be to delve deeper into the front man story for season 2 as one possible storyline. Netflix, meanwhile, has big plans for the IP Squid Game, planning consumer products and even video games based on it. It’s somewhat ironic that a biting commentary on wealth and capitalism endlessly turns into a revenue generator for businesses, but that’s the world we live in, I guess. We’ll see how Squid Game fares in the long run, and if it might be able to set other Netflix records, for example, hold onto its top 10 spot longer than Manifest when fans were trying to resurrect. this spectacle from the dead. He hasn’t moved since arriving there, and these numbers clearly show why. Squid Game mania is not over yet. Stay tuned for more records broken and more announcements from Netflix. Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels on Herokiller Series and his audio book, and The Terrestrials trilogy, also on audio book.

