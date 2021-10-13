Salman Khan NFT: Salman Khan will soon launch his NFT collection







Aa raha hoon hand, NFTs leke. Salman Khan’s static NFTs are coming

Come in, take a look at the NFTs. Salman Khan’s static NFTs are coming to ollybollycoin. Stay tuned, bhai log! https://t.co/KSGK9zDMsY – Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 1634108410000 New Delhi: Following in the footsteps of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will also soon launch an NFT (non-fungible tokens) collection for his fans. The actor has linked up with Bollycoin, an NFT Bollywood marketplace. ”Aa raha hoon hand, NFTs leke. Salman Khan’s static NFTs are coming bollycoin.com “Khan said on Twitter. According to a white paper filed by BollyCoin.com, digital Bollywood collectibles will be auctioned on the Ethereum blockchain, providing an innovative way for Bollywood fans around the world to own NFTs of their favorite Bollywood movies and celebrities.

“NFTs have caught the imaginations of Bollywood superstars. Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan got the ball rolling,” said Sharat Chandra, a blockchain and emerging technology evangelist. “More traditional Bollywood artists and creators would follow in their footsteps using blockchain technology to create a superior fan engagement experience through fan tokens, digital collectibles and avatars,” he said. he adds. Bollycoin aims to be the world’s largest Bollywood NFT marketplace, partnering with the industry’s top producers and celebrities to create unique, iconic and exclusive NFTs. Bollycoin has Atul Agnihotri, Armand Poonawala, Kyle Lopez, Aaliya Kanuga, Karamvir Sachdev and Sujith Somraj on the board, in addition to a partnership with Arbaaz Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions. Hitesh Malviya, founder,

itsblockchain.com, said it was good news that Salman is launching the NFT collection, as more celebrities and entertainment studios will follow suit. He expects more Bollywood stars to enter the arena over the next year or so. “But the problem here is that Indian investors are not very aware of NFTs and the associated risks,” he added. “NFTs are easy to create but are illiquid and difficult for retail investors to understand.” The native digital utility token of this ecosystem, BollyCoin, represents a right to vote in the community. It is likely to act as a governance token in non-corporate and non-regulatory affairs. The white paper clarifies that Bollycoins are not intended to be a medium of exchange accepted by the public as payment for goods or services or for the discharge of debts. Whenever an NFT is sold in the market, 10% of the NFT’s sale value will be credited to BollyCoin holders in the form of BollyCredits which can be used to buy NFTs on the platform when it is put into place. line. Warning of NFT scams, Malviya advised investors not to invest blindly. “Learn about NFTs before you put your money into NFTs, which are early stage and high-risk investments,” he said.



