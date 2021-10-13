Salman Khan announces NFT collection with BollyCoin, a dedicated Bollywood-themed NFT marketplace





> More than a week after famous Bollywood personality Amitabh Bachchan presented his choice to launch his assortment of NFT non-fungible tokens), Salman Khan has also jumped on the bandwagon. The actor took to Twitter to announce the launch of his very personal NFT assortment which can be obtained on BollyCoin, a brand new Bollywood-themed NFT platform launched by the actor, producer and director of Bollywood Atul Agnihotri. The platform aims to enable subscribers to invest money in clips and stills from films, iconic dialogue, posters, unreleased footage, social media content and merchandise of celebrities.

Aa raha hoon above all, NFTs leke. Salman Khan’s static NFTs are coming to bollycoin.com, Salman Khan said on Twitter. In response to a white paper listed by BollyCoin on its website, digital celebrity collectibles may be offered on the Ethereum blockchain, presenting a platform for Bollywood followers around the world to personal NFTs of their most popular Bollywood movies. more appreciated.

Currently, the platform has partnered with a handful of outstanding manufacturing houses that embody Salman Khan Movies, Arbaaz Khan Manufacturing, Sohail Khan Manufacturing, and Reel Life Productions. There are also a number of different associations underway that the platform is sure to overcome ahead of a real launch which is expected to take place in December of this year. Concerned about cryptocurrency? We focus on all crypto issues with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting Founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Devices 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts. Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital forex, not an authorized bidding and a subject with dangers in the market. The data offered in the article is not intended to be and does not represent a monetary recommendation, a buy and sell recommendation, or any other recommendation or suggestion of any kind provided or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV will not be responsible for any losses resulting from funding based primarily on a suggestion, forecast or any other information contained in the article. Tagsamitabh bachchan bollycoin bollywood cryptocurrency cryptocurrency nft salman khan bollywood collection bollycoin amitabh bachchan nft salman khan salman khan nft

