Squid Game season 2: possible characters, games and everything we know so far

Warning: Possible spoilers for upcoming Squid Game.

Squid game, are you playing with us? Netflix’s hit show on a deadly children’s play tournament did not tie with a neat bow. Instead, at the end of the nine-episode show, the tournament is recruiting new members and winner Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) appears determined to stop it. We see him turn around to get off the plane he was taking in Los Angeles to see his daughter, but we never see the rest.

There are also other unfinished plots. Is Policeman Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) Really Dead? Sure, he was shot and fell off a cliff, but he was only hit in the shoulder. And what about his brother, In-ho, who won the game and then stayed to lead the murderous chaos? Is he thinking about his role in the tournament?

But will we ever know what happens next? The massive success of Squid Game means Netflix executives have to look forward to another season. Here’s a look at what we know so far, from reality to rumors.

Will Squid Game have a second season?

At first it didn’t look good. Writer / Director Hwang Dong-hyuksays Varietyat the end of September, he could return to the cinema on the big screen before thinking of a sequel to Squid Game. “I don’t have any well-developed plans for Squid Game 2,” he said. “It’s pretty tiring just thinking about it.”

But then squid game hitting huge, and when the director spoke to The Times in London in October, he sounded more positive about a possible Season 2.

“While I was writing Season 1, I thought about the stories that could be in Season 2 if I had to make one – one would be the Front Man story,” Hwang said. “I think the problem with the police is not just a problem in Korea. I see in the world news that the police can be very late to act – there are more victims or a situation worsens because of it. They don’t act fast enough. That was an issue I wanted to bring up. Maybe in Season 2, I can talk about it more. “

If I had to guess, I would say a second season of Squid Game is almost inevitable. Hwang never says he’s not ready for this, just that he doesn’t have well-developed plans and is tired of thinking about it. It makes sense considering the amount of work that went into the first season, which he has started planning a decade ago.

What could be the plot of Squid Game season 2?



At the end of the first season, winner Seong Gi-hun showed no desire to spend his huge winnings, understandably too destroyed by the experience of seeing his friends die. But he was due to fly to Los Angeles to see his beloved daughter when he realized the game was still going on and got off the plane with the intention of somehow stopping her. ‘another one. How he returns to the game will no doubt be a big part of the second season. It doesn’t seem possible that he could compete again, but will he sneak up like one of the guards in the red suit?

Hwang In-ho won the match in 2015 and sort of decided to become the Front Man, hosting the tournament for the mysterious (spoiler) host who turns out to be old Oh Il-nam. In-ho definitely shot his brother, Policeman Hwang Jun-ho, but as we mentioned above, it is not known if he killed him. We never saw his corpse and the sibling conflict would make for a juicy plot for Season 2. What if Jun-ho survives and the two brothers decide to defeat the game?

Which Squid Game characters could come back?

Seong Gi-hun

Well, who is not dead? Seong Gi-hun, DUH, the only first-round player to live. I guess the second season will be focused on him, just like the first. And maybe his wife, daughter, and his wife’s new family will return from the United States to get involved.

Sang-woo and Kang Cheol’s mother

One of the saddest losses for many viewers was that of North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. But Gi-hun managed to find his little brother Cheol, and took him to Sang-woo’s mother to raise him, with the benefit of a whole bunch of won. It would be great to see how Cheol adjusts to her new situation (and maybe more family members come forward – see below). It would also be interesting to see if Sang-woo’s mother ever learns the truth about her beloved son stealing money from his customers.

Brothers Hwang In-ho and Hwang Jun-ho

As mentioned above, Jun-ho’s fate might not be sealed. He might still be alive, and even if he isn’t, his brother will have to face the fact that he tried to kill him. Maybe viewers will see the 2015 tournament won by In-ho in flashback – that might explain why he stayed with the game instead of grabbing his piggy bank full of won and leaving. And if we know anything about director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s possible plans for a second season, it’s that he’s very interested in the South Korean police and how quickly they respond or not to crimes and to problems. He told the Times of Londonhe can see exploring these topics.

The recruiter of the game

We don’t know the name of his character, but South Korean actor Gong Yoo plays the handsome man who recruits indebted people into the game who are in desperate need of money. What is his motivation? His journey ? Season 2 could explain why he’s involved and who he is.

New Squid Game Characters

Squid Game has developed many great characters just to kill them in the game. A second season could dig into their stories. Here is a look at some of the characters that could show up.

Ali’s wife

We briefly met Ali’s wife, a young Pakistani mother. What if she came to pick it up, or ended up playing the game herself? Or maybe Ali has a brother who wants revenge?

Oh Il-nam’s sound

Oh Il-nam mentioned his son – could he introduce himself somehow? He’s probably as wealthy as his father, so he might not need to be in the games, but could be behind the scenes to help organize the tournament. Or maybe he wasted everything he earned and now needs to get the money back.

Jang Deok-su’s associates

Gangster Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae) was one of the less likable characters, but he seemed to know and be known to everyone in the criminal world. Maybe some of his associates end up in a new tournament.

Kang Sae-byeok’s family

Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) was a fan favorite – I mention his brother, Cheol, above. Cheol is too young to make the fatal tournament (we hope) unless season two takes place far in the future. But as young as he is, Cheol is rich now – maybe he can bring his mother over from the north, and we can learn more about their family.

The mystery of Han Mi-nyeo

Who knows what to believe about Han Mi-nyeo (Kim Joo-ryoung)? She had a quick bathroom date with Jang Deok-su, but then took him to the Glass Bridge game. She claimed to be a new mother, but never mentioned it again. Her life before the game is a huge void, so just about anyone could come forward to claim a relationship with her. And if they’re half as intriguing as her, they’d be a welcome addition.

Scary VIPs

Towards the end of the series, a group of wealthy men are brought in to bet on the matches and watch them live. (We’re trying to sexually assault Jun-ho, which ends badly for the rich man.) They’re hideous people, but it seems possible that they – or a new group of rich people – could appear in a second season. .

What games could be in season 2?

During the first season, players fought through deadly battles of Red Light, Green Light, tug of war and marbles; a Dalgona candy carved into a box without breaking its shape; crossed a glass bridge that had breakable panels; and finally, facing the title squid game. But many other games have been mentioned in the series.

Gi-hun repeatedly wondered if any of the games would be something the female players were better at, as opposed to tug of war or something that favored the men. It would be interesting if a female-centric game showed up in Season 2 and suddenly women had an advantage over male players.

Rubber bands are mentioned many times – Americans may call it chinese jump rope, it involves wrapping elastic ropes around the legs of two players, and a third player jumps in and out. Hopscotch is mentioned, although the glass bridge game can be considered a deadly version of hopscotch. Gonggi, who looks a bit like jacks, also appeared. Tag and freeze tag were also games Gi-hun wondered about.

In a article in korean, Hwang said he was considering two more games. In Dong, Dong, Dongdaemun (players form a door with their hands and grab a player when the music ends, and Why did you come to my house, a game similar to Red Rover, where players form a line while standing Hand and others are trying to It’s possible he’ll revisit those games for new episodes.

Whatever games you choose, a second season would almost certainly not repeat those from Season 1 – the surprise of learning the new game was a big part of every episode.