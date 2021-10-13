In Succession Season Three, the Shark Circle. And Circle. And Circle.

SuccessionThe third season, which airs on HBOMax on October 17, faces the fallout from Kendall (Jeremy Fort), the traitorous son, having sold his wicked daddy Logan Roy (Brian cox) regulators for all kinds of abuse, systemic and personal. After the explosive press conference that ended season two, everyone flies away, whether it’s literally to a faraway land, or psychically in a Mercedes SUV. The slogan that the big bosses of Waystar Roycos finally came up with to reassure suspicious employees and appease shareholders in the face of allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct? We understood.

Prodigal daughter Shiv (Sarah snook) rightly thinks the sentence is dismissive. But she casually repeats it in a corporate town hall where all real employee questions have been replaced with those written by Royco’s communications team. As the series’ third season progresses, the blissful slogan might begin to live on not only in the world of the Roy family’s corrupt society, but perhaps even in the minds of Successionthe most admiring viewers.

Now the premise is well established: These children will stop at nothing to please or avenge their terrifying and powerful father. They’re all shitty people, but maybe Kendall’s shitty behavior is the most honest. May be. There are intrigues, maneuvers, puppet successors, emotional breakdowns, reluctant PR strategy, infuriated lawyers, and the occasional cruelty.

Sanaa Lathan plays one of those attorneys, Lisa Arthur, who tries to position Kendall for success when presenting her claims to the DOJ. It would have been nice to see her more in the first seven episodes of the season, doing something bizarre and compelling with a thick pair of reading glasses, but we seem doomed to never know exactly what. Adrien brody He also emerges as a billionaire investor decked out in variations of technical equipment he does not really need in his seaside mansion occupied by servants. And kind character actor Justin kirk (Weeds) makes a surprising twist as a conservative, contrarian YouTube sensation, à la Jordan peterson.

Succession is often very funny, and always extremely dark. But show windows no longer deliver the same vicarious thrill. In seasons one and two, it was always fun to see how the super-rich lived on crisp threads, surrounded by the best amenities, and located in enviable locations. Vicious family discord shows a fruitful contrast to its tasteful, almost ruthless aesthetic. In the third season, the banality of luxury has sufficiently infiltrated. These people lack nothing materially, yet desperately want more of what they have. It is not impressive; it’s sad. The show knows it; we know it; same Roman (Kieran culkin, playing the younger Roy with an ever-obnoxious sneer) knows that. So, yeah, you could say we get it.

Showrunner Jesse armstrong and writer-producer Georgia Pritchett told reporters that Succession was not designed to last indefinitely. Yet even here, in season three, the showrunners have slowed the pace. This season ends in the same storylines the series began with, relying on a top-tier cast Matthieu Macfadyen as Shiv’s husband to Strong as Logan Roys’ bitch to make it work. J. Smith Cameron has fun as Gerri, a henchman with crazy games who might still have her chance; same Hiam Abbass too briefly reappears as an icy and unpredictable Marcia. Yet those flashes of brilliance are not enough to maintain interest in show ideas, which now feel rehashed and not renewed.

Part of the problem is with the TV shape itself, of course. With the exception of limited series, the medium often pushes stories far beyond their viability. Still, it’s not hard to imagine the curveballs the show could have thrown at an audience already ready to accept anything that comes under the title. Succession.

Season three doesn’t feel as secure as it does conservative, a little fearful, lacking in courage. In this way, the show reflects the relative ambivalence of the Roy children, who can only decide who to be in the impulsive and intense moments. Like a host of other TV shows, Succession came to provide a perfectly decent background activity. Hopefully a fourth and potentially final season will stand out.

