Project Runway contestant Sabrina Spanta grew up in Michigan

Sabrina Spanta confirms that, yes, she’s the one crying in the premiere of “Project Runway,” the Bravo fashion design contest that returns Thursday with a new season.

She can’t reveal what upset her. But according to her, the 16 candidates went through a lot of emotions taking up the challenge of reality TV, especially after coming out of a year of COVID-19 quarantine.

And don’t mistake these tears for weakness.

“It’s a show not just about the competition. It’s about building resilience, building character,” said Spanta, 29, who grew up partly in Bloomfield Hills and now lives there. “Every tear you see falling is me building my character. I’m the one who gets stronger. It’s me who comes out of the show stronger, to be honest with you.

Michigan has had a pretty successful long run with “Project Runway” since the series began in 2004. Season two runner-up Daniel Vosovic was born and raised in western Michigan. Joe Faris, of Detroit, reached sixth place in season five, while Melissa Fleis, of Rogers City, came third in season 10.

A 2014 fan favorite, Charketa Glover of Detroit finished fourth in Season 13 and got a save from then-mentor Tim Gunn. And who can forget Grand Ledge twins Claire and Shawn Buitendorp, who provided the drama (Claire was disqualified; Shawn voluntarily left) while finishing ninth and 10th in season 16.

Spanta has one of the most compelling stories of any Michigan contestant or anyone who has been on the show recently.

She was just a small child when her family left war-torn Afghanistan in the mid-1990s. “We fled in the middle of the night,” she says. “Then on the way to Pakistan my birth mother passed away.”

While living as a refugee in Pakistan, her great-aunt devoted years to the complicated process of adopting Spanta and her sister. In 2000, Spanta finally moved to the United States to live in Bloomfield Hills with her great aunt, who is now referred to and considered by her as “mom”.

