10 fun things to do in Grand Columbus on the weekend of October 14

It might not be so much fall outside, but it’s already mid-October and it’s time for fall events and activities.

In addition to halloween is scary and annual traditions like Circleville Pumpkin Show, concerts and indoor shows are in full swing.

This weekend, you can visit an abandoned distillery or prison, or do some fall crafts. Or take in a dance, comedy or music performance. Don’t forget COSI’s Halloween party and Latino Arts for Humanity’s Day of the Dead celebration.

We have suggestions for your weekend every Thursday. Receive them in your inbox by subscribing to the bulletin La vie dans le 614.

Things to do in Columbus this weekend:Donut and Beer Festival in Huntington Park to satisfy fans of Columbus craft beers and pastries

A terribly fun time at COSI

Enjoy LIKE unaccompanied children at the event for ages 21 and overCOSI After Dark: Fright Night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 14. Besides the chance to explore the building at your leisure, the event offers the chance to explore a haunted house that travels through time, dance to the “Monster Mash” and other topical tunes with DJ Josh Staley and participate in individual and group costume competitions. Food and craft beer will be available. Tickets are $ 20 in advance and $ 30 at the door. Masks are compulsory except for eating and drinking. (614-228-2674,www.cosi.org)

Perfect guy to inspire laughs at Value City Arena

Come witness their hits and stunts, but stay for the comedy and the inspiring message of faith. Perfect guy, the five-guy American sports and comedy group based in Frisco, TX, started as roommates at Texas A&M University and now has over 53 million subscribers on the most subscribed sports channel YouTube watching their competitive matches with different sports and unique rules. They will perform at 7 p.m. on October 14 at Value City Arena, East Lane Avenue and Olentangy River Road. Tickets cost $ 23 and more at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com)

Learn about vodka, gin and more at Watershed

Find out how your favorite drinks are produced on a 1-hour tour to Watershed distillery, 1145 Chesapeake Ave. Learn about the history of the distillery that produces gin, vodka, bourbon, and apple brandy by touring the facilities and adjacent barrel aging warehouse. The tour includes an optional sample of selected spirits. You must be 21 or over to taste, but those 16 and over are welcome on the tour if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Visits, limited to 15 people, take place at 6 p.m. on October 14; 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on October 15; 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on October 16 and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on October 17. Tours cost $ 15 per person. (614-357-1936,www.watersheddistillery.com)

Scarecrows among the landscapes of Dawes

Go to Dawes Arboretum in Newark to soak up the changing leaves, but stick around for the plethora of imaginatively dressed scarecrows. For the second annual Ex-STRAW-dinaryScarecrows event, which will start October 16 and run through October 31, more than 50 scarecrows, including those costumed to look like superheroes, gardeners and a fisherman, were created by Arboretum staff and volunteers. The arboretum, at 7770JacksontownRoad, is open daily 9 am-7pm for non-members and 8 am-7pm and members. Admission costs $ 10, or $ 5 for ages 5 to 15, free for ages 4 and under; free for members. (dawesarb.org)

A celebration of “15 years of dance”

A decade and a half of skillful dancing will be compressed into a pair of performances with New Vision Dance Companyhis latest program, Retrospective III: 15 years of dance. The diverse Seattle dance troupe founded in 2006 and known for a range of styles including jazz, tap and contemporary, will perform the show at 7 p.m. on October 16 and 2 p.m. on October 17 at the McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. Tickets cost $ 22 or $ 17 for seniors. (www.newvisiondanceco.org)

Wild Goose offers a craft workshop for families

Young people can celebrate fall and explore their creativity at the Fall Arts and Crafts Workshop in Creative Wild Goose, 188 McDowell St. As part of the Free FamilySundayseries at the center of the event, the workshop, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on October 17, invites children and their parents to create Halloween masks, making pieces inspired by fall foliage and other activities. There is no charge to participate; children must be accompanied by an adult throughout. Masks are mandatory. (www.wildgoosecreative.com)

Self-guided Ohio State Reformatory tours available

Opened in 1896 and closed in 1990, the Ohio State House of Correction in Mansfield will be familiar to Ohioans as the filming location for the 1994 prison drama The Shawshank Redemption. If you’re a fan of the film or just curious about what life was like inside the prison during its years of operation, take 90-minute self-guided tours of the House of Correction, 100 Reformatory Road, Thursday through Sunday until mid-November. Tickets cost $ 19 or are free for ages 6 and under. Register on mrps.org.

Ready for a “Rocky Horror” revival?

Let’s do the Time Warp again! The Columbus Immersive Theater will take one step left, then one step right with The Rocky Horror ShowIt’s the annual Halloween season revival of sister cast Short North Stages’ popular 2018 production of the 1973 rock music parody of horror and sci-fi films. Late night performances take place at 11 p.m., October 15-16, October 22-23 and October 29-30, and 7:00 p.m. on October 31 (Halloween night) at the main stage of the Garden Theaters, 1187 N. High St. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. Tickets cost $ 49 to $ 54. (614-469-0939,www.cbusarts.com,www.shortnorthstage.org)

Day of the Dead event to offer food, art, and chat

Dress up, parade with Mexican dancers, and enjoy art exhibits and a day of live music at the Day of the Dead sponsored by Latino Arts for Humanity from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 16 at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. The free family event, which includes face painting and other activities for the kids, also has a full roster of panel discussions for those interested in learning more about the traditions of the celebration. Food and art vendors will also be on site. (latinoartsforhumanity.blogspot.com)

Superheroes + comics = lots of fun!

Meet local comic and graphic novel creators and enjoy photo ops with costumed superheroes at the 5th Annual Pickerington Free Comic Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 16 at the main branch of the Pickerington Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington. Pick up free comics during your stay and enjoy interactive activities, or use your library card to purchase graphic novels. (614-837-4104, pickeringtonlibrary.org)