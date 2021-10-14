‘Halloween Kills’ review: Jamie Lee Curtis returns in dreary 2018 reset sequel that brings Michael Myers to life





Another title delayed by Covid, the universal release will also be available same day on Studio Peacock’s streaming service, testing the power of horror as a shared experience to overcome the at-home option.

Seeing the movie in a theater, however, only reinforces how awkward it is, creating uncomfortable moments where audiences seemingly aren’t sure whether to laugh with him while giving the story a nod. frankness or laughter, ultimately the dominant feeling.

If the previous film sparked a bit of excitement by eradicating everything that happened after the original, that sense of newness quickly dissipated.

Instead, in a narrative blossoming not helped by the extra time on the shelf, the action picks up immediately after the storyline featured in 2018, when Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) thought they had emerged victorious from a showdown with the extraordinary killer Michael Myers.

Yet as Laurie is rushed to hospital, Michael naturally escapes one way or another, drastically reducing the population of this small town, in large part thanks to the abject stupidity of its inhabitants. in terms of knowledge of horror movie etiquette. It’s around this time that the movie (again directed by David Gordon Green, from a screenplay he wrote starring Danny McBride and Scott Teems) turns ridiculous and downright hypocritical, as angry citizens take it upon themselves to eliminate the threat, with Anthony Michael Hall playing the guy who rallies the peasants with pitchforks (and guns and knives), chanting “Evil dies tonight!” as they take to the streets. The idea of ​​turning into vigilantes makes sense on a superficial level – God knows the police aren’t particularly efficient at their jobs – but the inherent warning that fear can turn ordinary people into bloodthirsty crowds. doesn’t go particularly well when you consider the source. Simply put, you can’t have your cake and stab it over and over too. It doesn’t reveal anything to note that Universal has already announced another sequel, “Halloween Ends,” slated for next year. Unlike “Halloween Kills”, it would be naïve to take this title too literally, although hope is eternal. Because if ever a franchise has deserved to be out of its misery, at least of a prolonged rest, it is this one. “Halloween Kills” premieres October 15 in US theaters and on Peacock. It is classified R.

