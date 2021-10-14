IATSE films strike looming, deadline set for Monday





The IATSE announced that 60,000 workers would go on strike Monday at 12:01 a.m.PT if the terms were not met with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. (Port City Daily / Mark Darrough) After more than a week of negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), the film and television union International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has set a deadline for its workers to meet. withdraw from current projects. According to IATSE President Matthew Loeb, around 60,000 union members will be without a paycheck starting Monday, Oct. 18 at 12:01 a.m. PT, unless negotiations are settled for better working conditions. work and pay. READ MORE: Catching up on all film coverage, including reporting on IATSE strikes Union members from 36 sections nationwide voted in favor of the strike last week, with 90% participation approving its authorization and more than 98% in favor of granting Loeb the power to trigger the strike. strike. Loeb said in a press release that the team continues to work with AMPTP producers to address fundamental issues affecting its 150,000 technicians, artisans and craftspeople in the entertainment industry. Topping the list are better wages, especially for minimum wage workers, meal breaks and longer breaks between weekend shoots, as well as the renegotiation of contracts for streamers who received a “discount.” Over a decade ago when they first started, but now represent a lot of content. According to Nielsen ratings, 27% of content is broadcast in July 2021, or over 23% of broadcast (cable still tops out at 40%). Variety reported AMPTP last week agreed to some demands, including guaranteeing workers at least 10-hour breaks between shifts, weekend leave, as well as compensation for crews if meal breaks are required. missed. Progress has also been made on streaming contracts. Still, Loeb said in a press release that a definite timetable was needed for the negotiations, because “the pace of the negotiations does not reflect any sense of urgency.” Without an end date, we could keep talking forever, ”he added. “Our members deserve to have their basic needs met now. The IATSE is the oldest entertainment union in the country and the strike will be the first of its kind in more than 125 years. If the strike occurs, a huge amount of artistic content being created will come to a halt. Locally, several projects are underway in Wilmington, such as Amazon’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, Fox’s “Our Kind of People” and Netflix’s “Florida Man” and “Echoes”, as well as the independent film “Breakwater. “. “Our people have basic human needs, like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep and a weekend,” Loeb said in a previous press release. IATSE stands for gaffers, pliers, casts and other employees below the line. The union covers television, film, Broadway, concerts, trade shows and more behind-the-scenes entertainment workers, though ongoing negotiations primarily affect the film industry. We deeply value our IATSE crew members and we are committed to working with them to avoid shutting down the industry at such a crucial time, ”wrote Jarryd Gonzales, spokesperson for AMPTP, in an email. last week, “especially since the industry is still recovering from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. “ Wilmington has seen a slight uptick in productions locally since the summer of 2020, when “Scream” (see trailer here) set up at Screen Gems / EUE Studios as one of Paramount’s first productions since the industry was shut down by the pandemic. Since then, several films and television series have settled in town, including “The Black Phone” (see trailer here) and “Hightown” by STARZ (see trailer here). The industry’s economic impact makes 2021 one of North Carolina’s best years to date, exceeding $ 400 million. Do you have any advice or comments? Send an email to [email protected] Want to read more reports from our staff? Subscribe now, then sign up for our newsletter, Wilmington Wire, and get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portcitydaily.com/arts-and-culture/film/2021/10/14/iatse-strike-looms-deadline-set-for-monday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos