The estate returns, with no real people involved

As Logan gathers his defense, he draws on the broadcasts of the fictional US President, an invisible Republican whom he derisively calls the raisin. Ultimately, raisins are grapes, and grapes are meant to be stepped on. Or cultivated, when the old ones stop giving juice. As the election draws near, Logan, who owns a Fox-type wired news network with kingly conservative power, begins auditioning candidates, including a skillful quasi-fascist played by Justin Kirk. For Logan, the leader of the free world is, as he puts it in Season 1, essentially an intern. This may explain his contempt for the presidential ambitions of his eldest son, Connor (Alan Ruck): Connor’s dream isn’t just absurd, it’s the slum. Is there someone good in all of this? Shiv, once a modestly principled political consultant, has ideals that hang on a little longer than other Roys, before throwing them like a champagne flute on a waiter tray. Roman is an irresistible imp, but his perennial joke-no-joke mode makes him all the more dangerous underhand, like a lord of internet memes circa 2016. Beyond the family nucleus, you get characters who are just morally weak like you or I might be if they were thrown into this world. Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), is an upstart with a tormented awareness of his dispensability. Greg (Nicholas Braun), a cousin of a poorer branch of the family, is deliciously wiggly, a worm that constantly twists to avoid the hook and possibly wiggle a few inches higher on the fishing line. Greg’s misfortune makes him sympathetic, but is he honorable? His grandfather Ewan (James Cromwell), Logan’s bitter brother, teaches him in the new season that he is in the service of a monstrous company. Ewan may be a moralizing rebuke, he’s the most respectful and least likeable character on the show, but he’s not wrong. This is the succession for you. The best lack charisma, while the worst are full of panache and intensity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/14/arts/television/succession-season-3-review.html

