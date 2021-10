Prince William says billionaires must focus on fixing this planet, not space

Prince william isn’t impressed with the billionaires’ new space race, pointing out that they should use their money and their wits to fix the planet instead of escaping it. Thursday, shortly after William shatner flew to the edge of outer space on board Jeff Bezoss The Blue Origins rocket, the BBC posted an interview with the royal in which he stressed the importance of refocusing some of this ingenious entrepreneurial spirit towards the earthly disaster of climate change. We need some of the greatest brains and minds in the world determined to try to fix this planet, not to try to find the next place to go to live, the Duke of Cambridge said. I think that’s ultimately what sold it for me, it’s really crucial to focus on that [planet] rather than giving up and going into space to try to think of solutions for the future. Of course, Bezos isn’t the only multi-billionaire throwing his obscene wealth to launch civilians into the stratosphere, Sir Richard Branson and Elon musk have also recently turned their attention to the skies in hopes of capitalizing on the burgeoning space tourism industry. But don’t expect Prince William to join them anytime soon, as the royal has insisted he has absolutely no interest in going to space, adding that there is a fundamental question about the carbon cost of these flights. He also pointed out that this lack of concern for the future is a slap in the face for the younger generations who have experienced increased climate anxiety as their future is fundamentally threatened all the time. It’s very annoying and it’s very, you know, very anxiety-provoking. William explained that he tries to remember his own experiences as a child and what it meant to be on the outside and what deprived future generations. The royal also credited his father, Prince charles, for instilling in him this eco-conscious vision, claiming that the future king’s road was difficult to convince the public to take the threat of global warming seriously. William explained that the Prince of Wales talked a lot more about climate change, very early on, before anyone thought it was a topic. And while he is grateful for his father’s progressive legacy, he added, it would be an absolute disaster if [Prince] George sits here talking about saving the planet in 30 years. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside Anthony Bourdain’s relationship

The tortured history of the Royal Spare

Behind the timeless Carolyn Bessette-Kennedys wedding dress

Gabby Petito and the nauseating effects of real crime in real time

Real housewives and the anti-vaxxer

Love is a crime: The rise and fall of Walter Wangers Cleopatra

Shop Meghan Markles’ New York Travel Looks

R. Kelly’s guilty verdict had been in the works for almost 30 years

From the archives: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the private princess

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty purchases in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/10/prince-william-climate-change-not-interested-billionaire-space-race The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos