Halloween Kills Review: There Will Be (Large Amounts Of) Blood





After a dozen films and a 13th on the horizon, once-monstrous Michael Myers hits theaters this weekend as exhausted as the 43-year-old franchise indulging in its bloodlust. Halloween Kills, the interim film in a reboot trilogy started in 2018 by director David Gordon Green, is a sluggish, narratively impoverished mess that substitutes corpses for characters and catchphrases for dialogue. What Green seems to be killing here is time. While her previous installment artfully reinvented Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), the brave babysitter who beat Myers in the original John Carpenters film, as a trauma-hardened grandmother, this latest exhumation turns her into a spectator. virtual. We find her, just minutes after the end of the last chapter, bleeding profusely in the back of a truck, walking away from her burning house and believing her nemesis has been defeated once and for all. Let it burn! she shouts at the firefighters, perhaps aware that the number of rescuers’ bodies is about to skyrocket. Thereafter, she will mostly languish in a hospital bed in the hapless market town of Haddonfield, Illinois, while her daughter and granddaughter (Judy Greer and Andi Matichak) have to hold the bag or, in this case , the fork when Myers, inevitably, Return.

Plagued by silly claims (he’s a predator at the top!) (I challenge you not to laugh out loud when a character laments the growing number of murders by stating, It was a safe place and now it is no longer the case!) What if Haddonfield seems significantly more diverse this time around, its apparent goal is no other than to vary the appearances and sexual orientations of its victims. It’s a shame, because the only characters I missed at the end of the photo were the gay partners who were planning a nice night out with Mary Jane and Minnie and Moskowitz (1971). I hope they already knew the end.

Awkward flashbacks to the original plot soothe the uninitiated and the characters we barely remember being reintroduced to try their luck among those who are creatively killed. At the head of these is Anthony Michael Hall as adult Tommy Doyle, the child Laurie kept on Halloween in 1978, and now led a support group for survivors of that night’s chaos. In just a few minutes, Tommy harangues his group into an angry troop, gathering nondescript townspeople to hunt down Myers. As the crowd mysteriously gathers at the hospital, Laurie is asked to briefly stumble out of bed, stab herself with a syringe filled with pain reliever, and scream like a banshee. Contract fulfilled, Mrs. Curtis! As for our perhaps most resurrected cinematic psychopath (played once again by James Jude Courtney), he looks a little sadder behind his rapidly decaying mask. The success of any Halloween retread hinges fundamentally on its ability to telegraph the insane magnetism between Myers and Laurie, a tie trampled down by this amorphous band of vigilantes, repeatedly screaming evil die tonight! In light of the attractions to come, I can reliably predict that this is not the case. Halloween kills

R side. Duration: 1 hour 46 minutes. In theaters and on Peacock.

