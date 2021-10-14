Jonah Hill politely asks everyone to stop talking about his body





Jonas hill likes how it looks and isn’t interested in what anyone else has to say about it, respectfully. The actor posted a succinct message to his Instagram account on Wednesday, letting his fans and enemies know that he would appreciate his physique no longer being a topic of public conversation. I know you mean, but I ask you not to comment on my body, he wrote in the Notes app screenshot. Good or bad, I want to politely let you know that this is not helpful and does not feel good. Great respect. This isn’t the first time Hill has shared a post on her Instagram to embrace her looks and learn to love herself at all sizes. Last month, he shared a photo of his latest tattoo, a reimagining of the Body Glove logo that instead reads Body Love on his upper shoulder blade. And in February it posted a screenshot of a Daily mail story of him walking around shirtless after going surfing in Malibu. I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a swimming pool until I was in my 30s, even in front of my family and friends, he wrote alongside the pictures. This probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities hadn’t been exacerbated by years of public mockery on my body by the press and interviewers. He continued, So the idea of ​​the media trying to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me in anymore is silly. I am 37 years old and I love and accept myself finally. He went on to explain that this is not a good message for me. And this is definitely not a bad post for me. It is for children who do not take their shirt off at the pool. Enjoy. You are wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my Love. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside Anthony Bourdain’s relationship

