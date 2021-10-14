Randy Travis and Chris Stapleton honored





The annual “CMT Artists of the Year” show returned to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The live show celebrated seven distinct country music artists. Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown have been recognized for their glory years in the genre. Country music’s foremost black female artist Mickey Guyton was named ‘Artist of the Year’, while Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis received the rare ‘Artist of the Year’ award. of a lifetime ”. Ballerini, Barrett, Brown, Combs and Guyton all performed on Wednesday’s show. Combs opened the show with his hit ballad “Forever After All”. Brown sang “Three Wooden Crosses” in honor of Travis. Guyton was joined by British country-soul phenomenon Yola to sing “Remember Her Name”, while Ballerini once again shared the stage with the Jonas Brothers, his recent touring companions. At Stapleton’s request, ’90s R&B greats Boyz II Men came to the show to perform his breakthrough “Cold.” Walker Hayes closed the series with his unmissable TikTok smash “Fancy Like”. Quotes from the show Chris Stapleton: It shows different tonight. It’s the first time I’ve been in a crowded room again, really. We’ve done some of these things from a distance and so on, but I feel a lot of love in the room tonight … and that’s what the music is about. It’s a question of love. “ Kane Brown: All the other artists here, love you Chris Stapleton so much, I’m not gonna lie. When I was rehearsing I was like, man, why do I have to sing, and Chris Stapletons here? Garth Brooks: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Randy Travis single-handedly saved country music. Mary Travis (wife of Randy Travis): The stroke aphasia, maybe it took the voice, but it didn’t take the man, and it didn’t take the heart. And do you know what else is there? It didn’t take the music, and having it forever and ever, amen. Mickey Guyton: When the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window. And in my case, he shattered a whole glass ceiling. Gabby Barrett: This road has not been easy for me.I have had a lot of doors that have just been closed, but by the grace of God, my family and a wonderful support system and team, they urged me to never give up and not listen to the skeptics. Luke Combs: Everyone in this room, man, pushing me to be better. Randy, I watched you play in this building a few years ago with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, and I was absolutely blown away. And being in the same room again, in the same place, and having just a small fraction of an impact on country music like you’ve had, it’s amazing. And everyone is nominated tonight. Chris, man, everybody wants to be you, man. Kelsea Ballerini: Since I was 15, I’ve only been living and dying by this list of goals that I had, what I learned, and what I’m learning is to loosen my grip on what I think I want to, and to be right here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2021/10/13/cmt-artists-year-randy-travis-chris-stapleton-and-more-celebrate/6048963001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

