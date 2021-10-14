Jacksonville haunted houses, corn mazes, and other Halloween events

It is the season of screaming. Check out those haunted houses, spooky corn mazes and Halloween festivals that arrive in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida in October.

Haunted nights

Adventure Landing, 1944 Beach Blvd.

hauntnightsjax.com/

Appointment: 15-16, 22-24, 24-27, 29-31 Oct.

Attractions: Four Scary Houses, Including Payn Manor and Dark Fables 3D

Cost: Haunt ticket, take advantage of both Haunts: $ 23.99 online or $ 24.99 at the door; The two hauntings, plus 1 attraction, $ 26.99 online or $ 27.99 at the door; The two hauntings plus 3 attractions, $ 31.99 online or $ 34.99 at the door.

Haunted house on the 13th floor

9320 Arlington Expressway

13thfloorjacksonville.com

Appointment: Until Nov 6 (some days)

Attractions: Three spooky houses, including Dead in the Water, Bad Blood, and The Dollmaker. Read also: Class ax throwing and mini escape games

Cost: $ 19.99- $ 27.99, depending on date. Fast spends $ 10 more, Skip the Line spends $ 20 more.

Note: The event may be too intense for children 12 and under.

34th Annual Spooktacular

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

jacksonvillezoo.org

Attractions: Trick-or-treat and fear zones.

Appointment: 15-17, 22-31 Oct.

Cost: $ 25 (Free for children two and under; discounts for zoo members)

Halloween horror nights

Orlando Universal Resort

universalorlando.com

Appointment: Until October 31

Attractions: The Haunting of Hill House, BeetleJuice, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, Halloween Horror Nights ICNES: Captured, Welcome to Scarey: Horror in the Heartland, Case Files Unarthed: Legendary Truth, The Wicked Growth: Realm pumpkin, puppet theater: captive audience and revenge of the tooth fairy. No more screaming fear zones and live shows.

Cost: Starting at $ 70.99 per person plus taxes.

Howl screaming

Busch Gardens Tampa

buschgardens.com/tampa

Appointment: From Thursday to Sunday until October 31

Attractions: Five Haunted Houses, including Witch of the Woods (new), The Forgotten (new), Cell Block Zombies (new), Death Water Bayou: Blood Moon and The Residence. Plus eight fear zones and three live shows, including Cirque X-Scream.

Cost:$ 41.99 (overnight tickets) to $ 124.99 (day tour and night ticket)

Conners A-Maize-Ing Acres

19856 County Road 121, Hilliard

connerscornmaze.com

Appointment: Fridays and Saturdays until October 30

Attractions: Working farm with 7 acre corn maze, wagon rides, cow train, pumpkin and other activities. The haunted trail opens at 7 p.m.

Cost: $ 18.99 plus taxes and handling fees; $ 16.99 (online), plus taxes and handling fees

Haunted Trail and Corn Maze

Appointment: October 29-30

Cost:$ 25, online reservations only

To note: Not recommended for children under 10 years old

Amazing Grace Crop Maze

2899 Wisteria Farm Road, Green Cove Springs

agropmaze.com/

Appointment: Fridays and Saturdays until October 30

Attractions:Five acre crop, PumpkinPatch, SunflowerField (weather dependent), BarnyardBallZone, Playground, Family Photo-Ops, FarmAnimals, JumpPad, CowTrain, DuckRaces, Tug-A-War, HulaHoopCows, GagaBallPitandCornCrib.

Cost: Online, $ 13.95 plus fees; or at the door, $ 17.95 plus fees

Jacksonville Creepy Crawl and Vampire Mile 2021

Nocatee Station Field, 400 Nocatee Center Way, Ponte Vedra hemophiliaflorida.org/Jacksonville

Dated: 8 a.m., October 23

Event details: Halloween themed fun to raise money for the Hemophilia Foundation of Greater Florida. Disguises are encouraged.

Haunted History Tour

St. Mary’s Little Theater, St. Marys, Georgia.

facebook.com/theatrebythetrax/

Dated: 6 p.m. October 29

Event details: Eight haunted locations with costumed characters from history showcasing the spooky tales of St. Marys’ liveliest spirits.

Cost: $ 8

Murray Hill-o-ween 2021 Parade and Block Party

Murray Hill neighborhood

murrayhilloween.com

Dated: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23

Event details: Live music, food trucks, beer garden, children’s area, parade at 7 p.m. Cost: To free

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Florida Theater, 128 E. Forsyth St.

floridatheatre.com/

Dated: October 30

Event details: Screening of a cult film, with interaction with the audience (no meat, please). Pre-show music by 4Play, hosted by Karrissa Wade.

Cost:$ 15

Young Frankenstein

Alhambra Theater and Dining Room, 12000 Beach Blvd.

alhambrajax.com

Dated: Until November 7

Event details: Based on the 1974 film, this musical adaptation of the classic comedy follows the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein trying to follow in the footsteps of his famous grandfather, Victor Frankenstein.

Cost: $ 66 to $ 73

Haunted River Boat Tour

Friendship Fountain, 1015 Museum Circle

Downtownjacksonville.org/events/haunted-river-boat-tour/jaxrivertaxi.com/

Dated: October 13

Event details: Guests will be joined by a team of actors from the 13th floor of this year’s theme, Dead in the Water, based on the golden age of riverboats and the mysterious creatures that lurk in the muddy depths of the river.

Cost: $ 22

Dracula

Terry Concert Hall at the University of Jacksonville, 2800 University Blvd. NOT.

ju.edu/cfa/events.php

Dated: October 15-16

Event details: In a recreation of vintage radio, the Orson Welles Mercury Theater comes to life on the stage of the Terry Concert Hall, with live actors, orchestra and sound effects.

Cost: To free.

Fall Festival of Ponies and Pumpkins

Canopy Road Farm, 14159 Mandarin Road

ravenwoodfarm.org/

Dated: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 16

Event details:Pony rides, petting area, pony photo booths, pumpkins, food trucks, vendor stands, special guests, raffle baskets, and more. Canopy Road Farm benefits the Ravenwood Farm Foundation & Pet Partners of North Florida.

Cost:$ 1 per person or $ 5 per car.

Arf Barket Spooktacular!

Arts market by the river

facebook.com/events/riverside-arts-market/arf-barket/1783890228519493/

Dated: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 30

Event details:Dog costume contests, dog treats, sleight of hand and more! Have fun for the whole family and go out in disguise! Enter the contest here.

Hallow’s Eve: a frightfully funky festival!

James Weldon Johnson Park

jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org

Dated: 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. October.

Event details:An excruciatingly funky festival with spooky sets, costumes, tips and treats for kids of all ages. Music by the band Ashevilles Appalachian Funk, Dr. Bacon and St. Augustines Stephen Pigman Vibrations.

Cost: Free, but infusions and potions (with or without alcohol) will be available for purchase.

VIP tickets: A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for $ 25 and include two drink tickets, a shaded area near the stage with air-conditioned port-a-jon, seating, a private bar, JWJ Park Koozie and more goodies.

Compiled by Cherri Pitzer. To add your event to our list, email [email protected]