Julie Bargmann wins the Oberlander Landscape Architecture PrizeExBulletin
Prince Concepts and The Cultural Landscape Foundation.
Landscape architecture never really got the adulation of Capital-A architecture, but maybe a new award can help change that, especially since it goes to an innovative designer. who has been respectfully dubbed “the toxic beauty queen of brownfield remediation”.
The first winner of the Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize is Julie Bargmann, professor at the University of Virginia and founder of a studio called DIRT Dump It Right There. The award, announced today by the Cultural Landscape Foundation, is intended to confer Pritzker Architecture Prize status, as well as a similar grant of $ 100,000 to the winner.
Bargman is funny, tough, committed environmentalist, and, well, feminine. The selection challenges old perceptions of landscape architecture as a stifling, male-dominated, service-oriented profession. Rather than designing gardens for stately mansions, Bargmann tackles poison dumps, Superfund sites, and wasteland she happily describes as “gnarly.”
“The most knotty!” exclaimed Bargmann in an interview with NPR. “The more knotty, the better.”
Born in New Jersey, Bargmann is no stranger to industrial sites. She redesigned abandoned train stations and quarries, landfills, abandoned factories and coal mines. In Detroit, she redeveloped an urban wooded area around an apartment complex using Quonset huts in designs inspired by the score for “A Love Supreme” by John Coltrane.
Maurice cox was head of Detroit’s planning and development department at the time (he currently holds the same position in Chicago). He remembers when Bargmann started another project in Detroit on what appeared to be a vacant parking lot.
Prince Concepts and the Cultural Landscape Foundation
“Julie has a classic notion that all sites have a story,” he told NPR. “She asked the developer to get a backhoe and start digging in the dirt, to uncover the foundations of a farm that once resided on this land. And she scraped and scraped and used the foundations of that old one. house like the stuff of the park, and went in and planted dozens and dozens of trees. And, you know, a whole urban place was created. And Julie would tell you that it was already there. ‘she had to do was dig it up. “
Prince Concepts and the Cultural Landscape Foundation
Cox describes Bargmann as a visionary thinker whose life’s work revolves around finding the beauty that exists in marginal communities that respects and honors these places. “And that puts them at the center of public discourse on landscape architecture,” he adds.
Barrett Doherty / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
“It’s not often that people who work on the fringes are recognized for their unique kind of genius, certainly not during their lifetime and certainly not at a point in their career when they have many years of influence,” Cox says. about Bargmann. to win. “So it’s a smart move on the part of this jury. If you try to establish the primacy of this award, you do it, you know, causing a shock in the discipline.”
In the jury quote, Bargmann is described as follows: “She was a provocateur, a critical practitioner and a public intellectual. She embodies the kind of activism required of landscape architects at a time of severe environmental challenges and persistent social inequities. “
A combination of activism and architecture gives new form to abandoned places
Dealing with such inequalities and poisoned junk spaces can be a melancholy endeavor, admits Bargmann. But she responds to the demands of her work with artistic optimism and engineering precision. (In the other direction too.)
In the former mining community of Vintondale, Pa., The designer used a passive treatment system to transform a toxic area into a public space for art and recreation.
“I always call it an eco-friendly washing machine because that is what it is,” she says. “And so, you know, the liquid goes through the wetlands and then it’s released back into the creek. Basically what we’re doing is preventing the acid mine drainage from going into that creek and washing it out. So it was amusing. “
Bargmann resists how these landscapes can end up being the object of a voyeuristic urban aesthetic, which is inevitably called “ruin porn”.
Urban Outfitters, Philadelphia. Julie Bargmann’s studio is finding ways to reuse materials salvaged from redeveloping industrial sites, such as the disused Navy Yard that has become the home of retailer Urban Outfitters.
Barrett Doherty / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Urban Outfitters Campus, Philadelphia.
Barrett Doherty / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Urban Outfitters Campus, Philadelphia.
Barrett Doherty / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Urban Outfitters Campus, Philadelphia.
Charles A. Birnbaum / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
The Turtle Creek Water Works in Dallas, Texas has become a public space with native plantations and art installations.
Charles A. Birnbaum / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Turtle Creek Water Works, Dallas.
Barrett Doherty / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Turtle Creek Water Works, Dallas.
Barrett Doherty / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
Turtle Creek Water Works, Dallas.
Barrett Doherty / The Cultural Landscape Foundation
And she is quick to admit that while nicknames like “Milkmaid Queen” can be catchy, a strong puff of sexism is involved. “I’m going to get calls and have to say, are you interested in the helmet chick?” Or are you interested in the job? ” she says.
The work only spreads. In a statement from the Cultural Landscape Foundation, Bargmann says that while she will continue to reclaim individual sites, she is increasingly drawn to larger canvases. “Namely, cities and post-industrial regions,” she said. “There is enormous potential and sublime beauty in places that may at first glance appear to be trashed. Sites, neighborhoods, entire cities, they are full of energy waiting to be recognized, released and given away. a new form. “
